Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in TEN Capital Wealth Advisors in Spokane, Wash.

With a motivated team and fast-growing clientele, the $1 billion firm has become a center of influence in the Pacific Northwest

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in TEN Capital Wealth Advisors, a $1 billion firm with offices in Spokane and Seattle, Wash., that serves as wealth managers to a variety of clients including business owners, executives and multi-generational families.

Tim Mitrovich founded TEN Capital in 2012; the name "TEN Capital" is a nod to his grandfather's football jersey number and honors his legacy of service. By forging deep relationships through community involvement and with a creative team of skilled advisors, TEN Capital has attracted increasingly larger clients and has become one of the fastest growing firms in the Pacific Northwest.

"We conducted an extensive search to find the right firm that would support our growth with a strong platform; a firm that also understood how important it was to maintain our special client experience," said CEO Tim Mitrovich. "We chose Hightower for its similar culture and incredible suite of value-added services, particularly business owners support, who are a large component of our practice," continued President Jacob Timm.

Beyond its base in Spokane and presence in Seattle, TEN Capital is focused on building upon their growing regional influence to expand their footprint.

"TEN Capital has a vibrant culture that aligns perfectly with our focus on 'well-th' and putting relationships at the center of financial decision making," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We are excited to partner with a firm focused on both legacy and forward-thinking growth."

TEN Capital was advised on this partnership by the law firm Alston & Bird and consultant Brett Zaniewski.

In addition to inorganic support, Hightower offers its 131 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Advisors benefit from streamlined access to the Hightower National Trust Company, estate & financial planning, and business management services such as personal CFO, bookkeeping, bill pay and tax preparation for their clients.

As of March 31, 2023, Hightower's assets under administration were approximately $148.2 billion, and assets under management (AUM) were $119.9 billion, an increase from $113.7 billion as of December 31, 2023.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations, and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com .

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

