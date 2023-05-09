Casio Honored with Two NY Product Design Awards for its Privia PX-S7000 Digital Piano

The PX-S7000 Recognized as a Gold Winner in the Smart Home – Home Entertainment Category and a Silver Winner in the Musical Instrument – Keyboards Category

DOVER, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., the world's leading provider of powerful and affordable musical instruments, is a proud recipient of two NY Product Design Awards for the latest addition to the PRIVIA series of digital pianos, the PX-S7000. The PX-S7000 was named a Gold Winner in the Smart Home – Home Entertainment Category and a Silver Winner in the Musical Instrument – Keyboards Category.

With the hopes of honoring and promoting product designers, whose work makes the world a better place, the NY Product Design Awards was created. The competition opens its doors to both professionals and enthusiasts to spotlight the importance of product design, as the consumption of goods becomes more complex and the world becomes more integrated and connected.

"We are honored that the NY Product Design Awards recognizes the excellence of the PX-S7000 for not only its aesthetics but for its robust capabilities as well," said Stephen Schmidt, vice president of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "Our goal when designing the PX-S7000 was to create not only a premium instrument but a beautiful piece of décor as well. We're extremely grateful to the jury of judges for awarding us these honors."

Inspired by the concept of "Style, Reimagined," the PX-S7000 makes for a stunning musical centerpiece for any home. Sophisticated yet simplistic, the PX-S7000 features a crisp mid-century modern design, wood-grain accents, and three choices of finishes, including a striking Harmonious Mustard color that evokes vintage musical gear and fine European furniture yet blends remarkably well with any decor. A sleek and sturdy minimalist stand with an integrated triple-pedal assembly perfectly complements a transparent music stand that makes the PX-S7000 beautiful from every angle, giving you the freedom to place it anywhere in your home.

"The competition is eager to congratulate Casio for their awards and would like to commend them for their works, which truly shine a positive light on the future of design," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA), remarked. "Their design approach takes into consideration both ease of use and measurable benefits which is certainly something to be proud of."

The Casio PRIVIA PX-S7000 digital piano is available on Casio.com/us and at select music dealers nationwide. To learn more about the PRIVIA PX-S7000 or Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about the NY Product Design Awards, please visit www.NYDesignAwards.com.

About Privia

Casio's Privia line of digital pianos redefines the digital piano category with unprecedented sound quality and performance features in stylish, elegant, supremely portable designs. Featuring superb grand piano sounds, a new Tri-Sensor 88 note scaled hammer action keyboard, and some models weighing only 25 lbs, Casio's Privia digital pianos are versatile enough for any home, studio, or stage. The award-winning grand piano sound in Privia has been dramatically improved and now utilizes more than three times the memory of the previous generation for a more natural piano tone. In addition, Casio's new proprietary sound source "AiR" (Acoustic and intelligent Resonator) provides unmatched realism, detail and seamless dynamics for a remarkably expressive and powerful performance. For additional information on Casio's Privia digital pianos, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com .

About NY Product Design Awards

The NY Product Design Awards was launched to honor the efforts of talented product designers, design teams, and manufacturers from all over the world, whose designs have made daily living that much better with their practical and ingenious creations. Recognizing that excellence exists in various forms in the design industry, the NY Product Design Awards intends to celebrate excellence in all its facets that are found in design work and its designers.

A well-thought-out design is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, and all-in-all improves one's daily life. Said designs can stem from different people's personal projects, commercial engagements, or research. To the NY Product Design Awards, these are the individuals we wish to honor. For more information, visit www.nydesignawards.com.

