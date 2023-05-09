Health Tech Provider Simply Connect Launches Revolutionary Senior Care Coordination Platform

Platform Reveal at Argentum 2023 Senior Living Executive Conference

NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Connect , a leading provider of healthcare coordination technology, has launched an industry-first platform that streamlines care coordination and staffing for senior care markets with a goal to reduce hospital readmissions. With more than 10 years of refinement, Simply Connect is proud to offer the most streamlined and easy-to-install solution for senior care facilities.

The platform features HIPAA-secure communications, which partners with pharmacies, homecare, hospice, rehab, and physicians to create a transparent and efficient network for senior care providers. Simply Connect's partnership with long-term care pharmacies nationally brings real-time medication notifications and transparency to care teams. The platform also features native apps for both iOS and Android, with single sign-on for other apps to streamline the entire process. Typical staff training and set-up takes 1-2 days and clients can expect staffing efficiencies and savings of up to 37%, with a fraction of the realized savings being passed on to the clients.

Simply Connect's founder and CEO, Craig Patnode, believes the platform will significantly improve senior care. "When clinical teams are being visited 7-10 times per day from homecare, hospice, and rehab professionals looking for the same data sets, no wonder nurses are tired. Every professional deserves real-time information, and at Simply Connect, we've perfected integrated healthcare."

Simply Connect is launching the platform at Argentum in New Orleans on May 8th and can be found at booth 3219. Free trials will be offered for attendees to demonstrate staffing efficiencies in communities, facilities, and buildings.

About Simply Connect

Simply Connect is a leading provider of healthcare coordination technology that streamlines care coordination and staffing for senior care markets. With more than 10 years of refinement and several years of successful pilots, Simply Connect's platform offers the most streamlined and easy-to-install solution for senior care facilities.

Contact: Craig Patnode, craig@simplyconnect.me

