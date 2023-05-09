Intersec's proven public warning technology drives global expansion

PARIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec, a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions, is emphasizing the critical importance of fully reliable Public Warning Systems (PWS) for Citizen Safety. Intersec's commitment to operational excellence has resulted in 25 new PWS references in just two years, covering 164 million additional citizens.

During the implementation phase, Intersec systematically conducts technical tests at a local, regional, and national scale in close collaboration with the competent authorities and mobile network operators, and the results have consistently been successful.

"The successful nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast technology as part of the "Warntag" 2022 has proven the high performance of the alerting solution and the professionalism of the partner." Jochen Bockfeld, Director Common Services of O₂ Telefónica.

Operational excellence also plays a vital role in ensuring that citizens are kept informed in an appropriate way, without creating unnecessary panic or confusion. To prevent human and system errors, the Intersec PWS contains a comprehensive set of protective measures, including various layers of CAP-enabled user authentication, validation mechanisms, system redundancy measures, ongoing platform health checks…

"France has chosen the most sophisticated and comprehensive system, involving all the operators, supplemented by location-based SMS. And it is this combination that gives France one of the most effective systems in Europe.1" Pierre-André Durand, French Prefect.

By selecting Intersec, both governments and mobile operators have the assurance that they can depend on not only reliable technology but also advanced situational awareness features. The platform approach is also cited as an asset as users can seamlessly implement additional use cases, such as emergency call handling on the government side, and data monetization on the operator side.

Intersec is the European leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide telecom operators and governments in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value out of telecom metadata, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to creating new sources of revenue. Our 75 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to locate and map nearly one billion mobile devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 30% of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards. Learn more at intersec.com.

