Introducing Mango Shotta™ - a NEW Spirits Brand That Combines Tequila and Mango with a Bite of Jalapeño

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazerac Company today announces the launch of Mango Shotta – a mango-jalapeño-tequila shot offering that's not afraid to be a little spicy. Inspired by the traditional Mexican "mangonada" recipe, Mango Shotta combines high-quality tequila with the sweet, fruity flavor of mango and the bold, spicy bite of jalapeño for a shot experience unlike any other. And, with lower alcohol content than the average shot, Mango Shotta is the perfect complement to any gathering with friends - day, night or anytime in between.

"We're especially excited to introduce Mango Shotta because it's truly an offering driven by consumer trends and interest - inspiration came in large part from listening to beverage conversations on TikTok!" said Lauren Selman, Global Innovation & Commercialization Lead at Sazerac. "We set out to create something different than anything else on the market today that would appeal to a new and evolving drinker and Mango Shotta delivers – its unexpected flavor profile, lower 26% ABV and arresting orange color create the perfect recipe for Mango Shotta to become the shot of summer."

Bold and vibrant visuals bring the spicy essence of Mango Shotta to life at every touchpoint – take a bite out of the creative here! As part of the launch, a robust 360-degree marketing campaign will be activated to support Mango Shotta that combines online video, paid and organic social media, and social influencer marketing.

"Mango Shotta is all about celebrating the spicy-sweetness of life – sometimes it's sunshine and mangos, and sometimes it bites back a bit. Either way, it's a delicious combination," said Selman.

Those ready to #takeashotta are invited to give the easy, three-step perfect serve a try at home or at their favorite bar or restaurant: 1. refrigerate Mango Shotta until chilled, 2. grab a shot glass and line the edge with lime and Tajin®, 3. enjoy with friends.

Beginning in May 2023, Mango Shotta will be available in select markets including Illinois, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Ohio, and South Carolina for an SRP of $14.99 per 750ml bottle and $.99 per 50ml shooter (local taxes will apply). Additional nationwide rollout is planned throughout the remainder of the year.

Stay up to date on news and join Mango Shotta's pack by following along on Instagram at @mangoshotta, and visit www.mangoshotta.com to find Mango Shotta near you.

About Mango Shotta

Inspired by the traditional Mexican "mangonada" recipe, Mango Shotta combines high-quality tequila with the sweet, fruity flavor of mango and the bold, spicy bite of jalapeño for a shot experience unlike any other. Mango and jalapeno flavors combine with savory spices to make Mango Shotta the drink that bites back. And, at 26% ABV Mango Shotta can be enjoyed throughout the day (or night) with friends.

About Sazerac Company

Sazerac is one of America's oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac, visit www.sazerac.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Mango Shotta™. Tequila with Natural Flavors. 26% alc/vol. Sazerac Company, Louisville KY

