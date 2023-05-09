Next Glass Announces Launch of Premium Version of Untappd for Business

New Menu Publishing Solution Adds Wine & Spirits Menu Capabilities Powered by Wine-Searcher

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Glass, a leading global provider of software and services to the beverage alcohol industry, today announced, in partnership with Wine-Searcher, the launch of Untappd for Business Premium, an enhanced version of the Untappd for Business menu publishing and promotional platform. The Premium product enables customers to leverage Wine-Searcher's leading wine and spirits catalog to streamline the publication of wine and spirit items to menus, saving customers valuable time in the menu creation and updating process. The standard version of the Untappd for Business is used by nearly 20,000 bars, restaurants, brewery taprooms, and other alcohol retailers in 75 countries worldwide to publish their web, QR code, print, and digital signage menus as well as to promote their offerings to the largest online audience of beer enthusiasts on the Untappd mobile app.

... we have now created the most robust food and drinks menu publishing tool available.

Since its inception in 2016, Untappd for Business has leveraged the world's most accurate and robust database of over 3 million beers, sourced from the Untappd mobile application, to enable rapid publishing of beers, ciders, and other malted beverages. Now, through its partnership and integration with Wine-Searcher, the leading global wine and spirits search engine and content partner, Untappd for Business Premium customers can leverage a robust database of several million wine and spirits items to quickly create and edit menus using accurate, updated information such as label images, vintage, ratings and more.

"Since 2016, our team has proudly offered the most feature-rich and fastest beer menu publication platform on the market, which has saved our retail partners valuable time in keeping menus up-to-date for their customers," said Trace Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Next Glass. He continued, "Through our partnership with Wine-Searcher, we have now created the most robust food and drinks menu publishing tool available. In combining Untappd's beer database with Wine-Searcher's wine and spirits catalog, we now offer a platform that will allow bars, restaurants, taprooms, and other retailers to manage their entire drinks and food menus faster than with any other solution available on the market."

Jules Perry, CEO of Wine-Searcher added, "This partnership clearly demonstrates the benefit of leveraging the market leading breadth, depth and accuracy of our global wine and spirits data, and product content. We are excited by the market potential and the embrace the opportunity to work with and support this new initiative by Next Glass."

In addition to the ability to publish database-backed wine and spirits items to their drinks and food menus, Untappd for Business Premium also provides customers with other enhancements, including access to the powerful Untappd for Business API.

To celebrate the launch of Untappd for Business Premium, Next Glass is offering a free 7-day trial to all bars, restaurants, and other retail establishments at this link.

About Next Glass

Founded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software and content platforms to consumers, retailers, and brewers, including:

Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop Culture

Retailers: Untappd for Business

Brewers: Ollie (brewery management platform)

For more information, please visit: www.NextGlass.co.

About Wine-Searcher

Enabling huge, market leading volumes of high-quality data transactions and content over 20 years has established Wine-Searcher as the pre-eminent global source of data for 'online, off-trade' wine & spirits pricing and availability. Everyday Wine-Searcher collects and aggregates online product lists from a global range of wine & spirits retailers, producers, and auction houses. The innovative combination of technology with expert in-house personnel is fundamental to Wine-Searcher's reputation for the long-term accuracy, reliability, and quality of its data.

For more information, please visit: www.wine-searcher.com

