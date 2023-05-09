Pixelworks Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Anticipates Strong Recovery in Mobile Revenue Beginning in the Second Quarter

PORTLAND, Ore., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights

HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic5 Ultimate smartphones launched incorporating Pixelworks' advanced X5 Plus visual processor, with the HONOR Magic5 Pro scoring 151 in DXOMARK's display test and ranking #1 in global smartphone display performance

OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Ace 2 flagship smartphones launched with Pixelworks' X7 visual processor, enabling both ultra-low latency 120fps and low power super-resolution mobile gaming on over 100 game titles

OPPO affiliate incorporated Pixelworks' X5 Plus visual processor in newly launched realme GT Neo5, enabling powerful display performance that couples high frame rate together with high clarity and color accuracy

ASUS launched ROG Phone 7 Series integrating Pixelworks visual processing enhancements, including immersive HDR picture quality, superior color calibration and reproduction as well as DC dimming

Announced partnership with GALA Sports, the largest mobile sports simulation game developer in China , to integrate Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK in Total Football , a top-ranking football simulation game

20 th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment re-release Titanic '25 th Anniversary' remastered in 4K 3D and cinematic high frame rate, becoming the third theatrical release to utilize the TrueCut Motion platform

Closed previously announced strategic investment in the Company's Shanghai subsidiary, generating net proceeds of $14.6 million USD based on a pre-money valuation of $501.4 million , further strengthening Pixelworks Shanghai's capital position and contributing to the Company's consolidated cash balance of $62.8 million at quarter end

"First quarter results were consistent with our prior guidance, as we worked through the inventory correction in the broader smartphone industry as well as the anticipated seasonality in the projector market," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "We are confident that the first quarter represented the bottom for Pixelworks in the cyclical downturn, as the previous inventory of our mobile ICs both within the channel and held at customers was below normal levels as of the end of March.

"Further reinforcing our optimism for renewed growth, we have received upside demand from leading customers on a combination of existing and soon to be launched mobile programs. We also recently secured the first design-in and initial production orders with our fourth tier-one mobile customer. Additionally, we continue to expand our initiatives with key partners aimed at establishing an advanced mobile gaming ecosystem, which has contributed to a robust pipeline of tier-one mobile engagements on next-gen programs for the second half of the year.

"Specific to the second quarter, our current bookings support strong sequential revenue growth in mobile as well as an uptick in sales into the projector market. We expect the renewed momentum in mobile to accelerate into the second half of the year, further highlighted by the planned application for our Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary to publicly list on the STAR exchange."

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $10.0 million, compared to $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year decline in revenue reflected a combination of seasonality in the projector market and an inventory correction in the mobile market, as well as the lower anticipated revenue contribution from video delivery following the end-of-life implemented for certain products at the end of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 43.8%, compared to 53.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 52.7% in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses were $14.7 million, compared to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $12.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter 2023 gross profit margin was 44.1%, compared to 53.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 53.2% in the year-ago quarter. First quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses were $13.6 million, compared to $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million, or ($0.17) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or ($0.04) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a GAAP net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.09) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc." as "net loss".

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $8.2 million, or ($0.15) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or ($0.01) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or ($0.06) per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was a negative $7.8 million, compared to a negative $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a negative $2.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2023 were $62.8 million, compared to $56.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 and $55.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Business Outlook

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense which are required under GAAP as well as the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and the impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. before interest income and other, net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period-to-period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's businesses, including plans to seek a local public listing in China of the Company's subsidiary and the market conditions for our products, particularly for the smartphone market. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release, including any projections of revenue or other financial items or any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: the actual performance of the smartphone market throughout 2023; our ability to execute on our strategy; our ability to obtain approval from the required agencies and organizations governing listing as a public company in one of the China exchanges; competitive factors, such as rival chip architectures, introduction or traction by competing designs, or pricing pressures; the success of our products in expanding markets; current global economic challenges; changes in the digital display and projection markets; seasonality in the consumer electronics market; our efforts to achieve profitability from operations; our limited financial resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and on our suppliers and customers. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2023 2022 2022 Revenue, net $ 9,966 $ 16,888 $ 16,628 Cost of revenue (1) 5,599 7,914 7,865 Gross profit 4,367 8,974 8,763 Operating expenses:





Research and development (2) 8,666 6,395 7,160 Selling, general and administrative (3) 6,072 5,587 5,484 Total operating expenses 14,738 11,982 12,644 Loss from operations (10,371) (3,008) (3,881) Interest income and other, net 671 272 162 Loss before income taxes (9,700) (2,736) (3,719) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 34 (1,129) 403 Net loss (9,734) (1,607) (4,122) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable

non-controlling interest 338 (327) (470) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (9,396) $ (1,934) $ (4,592) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted (0.17) (0.04) (0.09) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 55,720 54,974 53,680 ——————





(1) Includes:





Stock-based compensation 24 21 8 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — 72 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 491 556 583 (3) Includes:





Stock-based compensation 651 583 458 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — 18

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2023 2022 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit





GAAP gross profit $ 4,367 $ 8,974 $ 8,763 Stock-based compensation 24 21 8 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — 72 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 24 21 80 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,391 $ 8,995 $ 8,843 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 44.1 % 53.3 % 53.2 %







Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses





GAAP operating expenses $ 14,738 $ 11,982 $ 12,644 Reconciling item included in research and development:





Stock-based compensation 491 556 583 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:





Stock-based compensation 651 583 458 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — 18 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,142 1,139 1,059 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 13,596 $ 10,843 $ 11,585







Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to

Pixelworks, Inc.





GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (9,396) $ (1,934) $ (4,592) Reconciling items included in gross profit 24 21 80 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,142 1,139 1,059 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — 3 (3) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (8,230) $ (771) $ (3,456)







Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.01) $ (0.06)







Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 55,720 54,974 53,680





* Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2022







Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share







Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable

to Pixelworks, Inc.



























GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

Reconciling items included in gross profit



0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Reconciling items included in operating expenses



0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.15)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06)







* Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2023

2022

2022 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin











GAAP gross profit margin

43.8 %

53.1 %

52.7 % Stock-based compensation

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

— %

— %

0.4 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

44.1 %

53.3 %

53.2 %





* Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2023 2022 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted

EBITDA





GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (9,396) $ (1,934) $ (4,592) Stock-based compensation 1,166 1,160 1,049 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — 3 (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — 90 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (8,230) $ (771) $ (3,456) EBITDA adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization $ 1,081 $ 1,167 $ 1,040 Non-GAAP interest income and other, net (671) (272) (162) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes 34 (1,132) 406 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,786) $ (1,008) $ (2,172)





* Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,841 $ 56,821 Accounts receivable, net 7,917 10,047 Inventories 2,307 1,760 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,513 3,745 Total current assets 75,578 72,373 Property and equipment, net 7,425 4,632 Operating lease right of use assets 5,490 3,331 Other assets, net 2,897 3,580 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 109,797 $ 102,323





LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 2,203 $ 3,143 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 8,254 8,849 Current portion of income taxes payable 385 519 Total current liabilities 10,842 12,511 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 2,113 1,005 Deposit liability 13,801 13,537 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,716 2,148 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 891 872 Total liabilities 31,363 30,073 Redeemable non-controlling interest 29,285 28,919 Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity 24,015 32,422 Non-controlling interest 25,134 10,909 Total shareholders' equity 49,149 43,331 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and

shareholders' equity $ 109,797 $ 102,323

