RentSpree Announces Four Additional Partners to Further Its Reach Across the U.S.

Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®'s Statewide MLS, Heartland MLS, Intermountain MLS and REsides Inc. partner with RentSpree

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, today announced its latest partnerships with four multiple listing services in Rhode Island, Kansas, Idaho and South Carolina.

RentSpree (PRNewswire)

"Everyone's focus has almost exclusively been on the for-sale market. That is a major opportunity missed."

RentSpree signed agreements with Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®'s Statewide MLS, one of the earliest regional multiple listing services in the U.S. and now serving over 6,000 customers and Heartland MLS with more than 12,000 active members working in both Kansas and Missouri. RentSpree also partnered with Idaho-based Intermountain MLS, the largest MLS in the state, and REsides Inc., an equity-ownership MLS without boundaries.

RentSpree will be fully integrated on all four MLS platforms, facilitating the instant creation of an ApplyLink™ for rental listings, which supports members in generating more leads, cutting down transaction time, and increasing returns. The new integration makes it easy by allowing members to command the entire rental process easily and efficiently.

"We partnered with RentSpree because we hold similar values of empowering all consumers, no matter where they are on their housing journey," said REsides CEO Colette Stevenson. "Rentals are an important part of the overall marketplace, and now our members will be able to leverage the tools to better serve the unique needs of their clients."

Due to current mortgage rates hovering around 6 percent, the number of active home buyers has dropped by an estimated 32 percent year over year, according to recent data from Money.com. This pool of people chooses to rent in the meantime while saving up to purchase a future home.

"Rentals are an extremely important segment for our members," said Intermountain CEO Glenn Christoph. "Over the past few years, everyone's focus was almost exclusively on the for-sale market, but that is, simply put, a major opportunity missed. We need to make sure we provide an integrated system that effectively enables and supports our members across the entire real estate universe."

As the rental market continues to expand and evolve, data shows that digital tools are ever important with more than 50 percent of renters preferring signing leases online, and nearly 70 percent prefer to pay their rent electronically.

"The focus of all MLSs needs to be the implementation of best-of-class technology to support our members across the entire marketplace, including the sales and the rental markets alike," said Statewide CEO Phil Tedesco.

Agreed Heartland MLS CEO Kipp Cooper, "Rentals play an important role in healthy real estate markets like Kansas City. It is extremely important that we are able to assist our agents and brokers with the tools necessary to seize the immediate and longer-term opportunities in our rapidly growing rental segment."

More than 60 percent of renters are considering moving in the next three years, nearly half within one year, and 45 percent are considering buying a home during their next move, according to recent first-quarter data.

"We are experiencing vibrant rental markets across much of the United States" said RentSpree Co-Founder & CEO Michael Lucarelli. "And this vibrancy is supporting the development of new tools, many of them digital. Anything from paying rent to touring spaces virtually. By collaborating with the organizations that support those who can service the rental segment, we can ensure that their members have easy access to the best tools in the market."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

