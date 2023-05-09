SharpenCX Announces Acquisition of Webtext

INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpenCX, an all-in-one unified contact center platform, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Webtext, an omnichannel messaging solution. This acquisition bring Sharpen's mission to empower exceptional agent and customer experiences to on-premises contact centers, allowing rapid digital transformation supporting messaging, webchat and social channels.

This acquisition brings Sharpen's agent-first, digital platform to on-premise contact centers.

Sharpen provides customers an all-in-one solution with an agent-first approach, cloud-native platform and holistic AI environment. By adding Webtext's digital platform capabilities, Sharpen now will offer further flexibility to configure the agent experience using its cloud solution or through existing on-premises contact center solutions.

"Our focus has always been on creating meaningful connections between agents and customers," said Adam Settle, Chief Product Officer of Sharpen. "By combining Webtext's flexible, messaging-first capabilities with Sharpen's simple agent interface and analytics, we are providing a complete omnichannel experience – which is critical in today's automated, digital-first world."

"More companies see the benefits of cloud-native solutions, but the shift can be daunting. Now, through our combined digital engagement platform, customers can create omnichannel strategies today while making a full cloud migration over time," said Pam Hynes, Chief Operating Officer of Sharpen. "We are excited about the Webtext team joining Sharpen and helping in our endeavor to realize our customer engagement vision."

Webtext was founded in 2014 and is based in Galway, Ireland. They serve customers from industries across the globe, with focus on financial services, insurance and healthcare.

"This is great for our customers," stated A.J. Cahill, CEO and Co-Founder of Webtext. "Sharpen gives our customers access to a broader suite of customer engagement solutions that improves the agent experience and brings them closer to their customers."

This announcement follows investment funding in Sharpen from TELEO Capital in December 2022. With funding from TELEO Capital, Sharpen is strengthening its platform to better serve customers across all segments and industries.

For more information about Sharpen's contact center platform, visit sharpencx.com .

About SharpenCX

Sharpen provides unified contact center software that empowers agents to deliver engaging customer experiences with an all-in-one, configurable platform. SharpenCX is shaking up the CCaaS/UCaaS space with its holistic next-gen, AI platform and agent-first approach. For more information, visit http://www.sharpencx.com .

