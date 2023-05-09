Vymo joins the LIMRA roster to empower the Insurance community

Through the membership, Vymo will help insurers understand emerging distribution trends and challenges to help navigate the shifting business landscape.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo , the leading Sales Engagement Platform for Insurance, has announced its membership with LIMRA , the largest trade association supporting the insurance and related financial services industry.

Despite carriers investing millions of dollars in implementing tools to support field teams, adoption numbers have remained abysmally low. The poor user experience with complicated workflows and frequent updates in most distribution systems adds to the overheads.

Vymo has solved these problems through its mobile-first approach that captures sales activities like calls, meetings, and emails automatically and nudges next best actions intelligently in the moment. Vymo also improves these recommendations and builds playbooks for distribution based on data. This has resulted in Vymo having a phenomenal Daily Active Usage (DAU) of >75%.

"We are excited to join the LIMRA community to help industry leaders navigate the changing landscape of insurance distribution," says Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo. "We are constantly investing in improving our solution. Given that we work with leading carriers across the globe, the idea is to cross-fertilize our learnings and share that with the community here. Together, we can deliver a step change in improving the way insurance policies are sold here in the US."

Vymo was recently recognized as the #1 financial services CRM by users in G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace, with G2 users especially noting that Vymo's mobile experience was unparalleled. Leading global market research company, Forrester, recognized Vymo as a 'Strong Performer' in Sales Engagement, ahead of conventional CRMs like Salesforce, again emphasizing on Vymo's intuitive mobile experience. Research and Advisory firm, Gartner, has recognized Vymo as a Cool Vendor in CRM and has subsequently mentioned it in multiple reports including the Hype Cycle and the Market Guide.

Vymo's Co-founder & CTO Venkat Malladi and Director – Sales, John Behn, will be leading a session at the LIMRA Wholesaler Leadership Summit on 10th May (Wednesday) on how today's wholesalers can maintain trust with carriers and financial professionals and demonstrate how sales engagement technologies can help them ride the tide of changes in the industry.

About Vymo

Vymo ( www.vymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 350,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the sales lifecycle.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester as a 'Strong Performer' in the 2022 Wave Report on Sales Engagement Platforms.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

Resources

