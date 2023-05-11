Babson and Uwill Announce Partnership to Support Student Mental Health

Babson College expands mental health options for students, adding teletherapy, a crisis connection, and wellness programming

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Babson College and Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, announced a partnership to complement the college's existing counseling capabilities, and provide students additional mental health resources. As the mental health crisis continues to grow around higher education, Babson adds Uwill's proprietary technology to facilitate immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs. In addition, it directly connects students in crisis with licensed counselors trained in trauma to assess student risk, deescalate situations, and offer as-needed response.

"We are passionate about helping students to pursue a holistic sense of well-being and success through their academic and personal development. This spring, we are very excited to share that Babson is partnering with Uwill, a mental health platform offering students services to help them enhance their psychological well-being, safety and success," said Babson College Director of Counseling and Psychological Services, Alison Markson, LICSW, Psy.D. "This wraparound solution allows students to access free short-term teletherapy that is flexible and available in all 50 states and internationally. In addition, students have access to immediate crisis support, available 24/7."

Babson adds this teletherapy option at a time where recent national survey data from Uwill and NASPA - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education shows a continued decline in student mental health. 72% of student affairs and counseling leadership said the overall trajectory of campus mental health worsened during the past year.

"It's an honor to partner with Babson to support their students," said Eric Rodriguez, director at Uwill. "All students now have access to counselors with their preferences in mind, and are able to get the most immediate and individualized help."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states, including institutions such as Bates, Boston College, and UC Santa Barbara.

