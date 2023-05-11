Planful Announces New Champions Club Members and Customer Award Winners At Perform23

New champions club members recognized for their skills and expertise; five Planful customers recognized for using Planful to turn financial performance management into a team sport

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today at Planful Perform23 announced 11 new members for its Champions Club and recognized five Customer Award winners in the categories of Innovation, Team Sport, Rookie of the Year, and Advocacy.

2023 Customer Award Winners

Planful partners, customers, and employees submitted nominations across four categories: Innovation, Team Sport, Advocacy, and Rookie of the Year. The Innovation award recognizes a customer for their expansive use of Planful in innovative and creative ways. The Team Sport award recognizes a customer using Planful to collaborate across the business in driving peak financial performance. The Advocacy award recognizes a customer that has shown broad public support for the value realized through Planful and its solutions. The Rookie of the Year category recognizes a customer new to Planful in the past year that was able to get started, drive adoption, and realize value quickly.

The 2023 Planful Customer Award winners are:

● Innovation Award Winner: Rocket Software ● Team Sport Award Winners: Arcadia and Merchants Fleet ● Advocacy Award Winner: Togetherwork ● Rookie of the Year Award Winner: Zappos

Planful's Newest Champions Club Members

Planful's Champions Club is an exclusive program that enables the best and brightest of Planful's ecosystem to promote their skills and expertise to colleagues, peers, and others in the financial performance management community. The full list of new inductees into Planful's Champions Club can be found here.

Benefits of being in the Planful Champions Club include invitations to private networking, educational, and professional development events, and access to an expansive network of Planful experts to share expertise, ask questions, and build relationships. Members also receive VIP access to online and in-person events, including Planful Perform.

"The inductees to our Champions Club bring to life the concept of financial performance management being a team sport," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer at Planful. "This year's Customer Award winners are inspirational pioneers in transforming how their organizations operate. We strive to put customers first at Planful - they are our number one value - and we are proud to recognize the award winners and all of our Champions Club members at this year's Perform23 event."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,300 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

