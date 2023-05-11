Saucony and Galen College of Nursing Launch the First-Ever NIL Student Nurse Initiative in Recognition of National Student Nurse Day

Partnership Aims to Recognize, Support and Celebrate Critical Next Generation of Nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ken., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global performance footwear and apparel brand Saucony today announced that it is partnering with Galen College of Nursing, one of America's largest educators of nurses, to introduce the NIL Student Nurse Initiative, the first ever NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program developed exclusively for nursing students. This groundbreaking program, created in partnership with full-service advertising agency Doner, aims to recognize, support, and celebrate the incredible achievements of this essential next generation of nurses as they prepare to embark on their critically important career journey.

A nursing education requires commitment academically. Nurses are also heralded for the high emotional I.Q. they bring to work each day. But often overlooked is the physical side of being a nurse. From the hours worked to the miles walked – the average nurse can walk nearly a marathon each week on the job – there is no question that today's nursing students are true endurance athletes.

This unique collaboration between Galen College of Nursing and Saucony is launching during National Nurses Week (May 6 - 12). Saucony is offering NIL sponsorships to four of Galen's top nursing students:

Lauren Lowe - 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing program

Sarah Sangha - 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing program

Ashley Lutes - 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program

Brianna Nelly - 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program

These high-performing students will serve as ambassadors, with their profiles featured on both Saucony and Galen's social platforms, showcasing their commitment and performance, just as we would expect to see from other high-profile elite college athletes. At a signing event this week, Saucony helped to ensure each selected student is equipped with optimal gear to perform on the job and with their studies. Each student nurse received the new Saucony Triumph 20 and Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 running shoes, both designed to be worn all day, making them ideal for nurses on duty. Each student has also received financial compensation from Saucony for their participation in the NIL Student Nurse Initiative.

"As a company that exists to inspire and serve all humans to live their best lives, we are inspired by these remarkable student nurses," said Kathryn Pratt, CMO Saucony. "Together with Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest nursing colleges in the country, we're excited to support them on their journey and humbled to welcome them into the Saucony family."

In addition to raising awareness for the vital role nurses play in healthcare, the NIL Student Nurse Initiative aims to inspire and prepare the next generation of nursing professionals. To recognize all nurses and nursing students, Saucony is also offering them 25 percent off Saucony products through May 18.

"We are thrilled to work with Saucony to elevate and celebrate the hard work and commitment that all nursing students demonstrate on their path to serving others," said Mark Vogt, CEO Galen College of Nursing. "These nursing students have mental, physical, and emotional strength that many don't realize. They will be going into a workforce that needs them now more than ever and we are proud to support them and the future of healthcare in our country."

Emily Selch, Dean of Galen College of Nursing's Louisville campus, added, "Our students are passionate about their future and work hard every day to make it a reality. To be able to recognize achievement while our students are on their way to becoming strong, caring, and compassionate nurses when patients need them most, is an amazing opportunity."

"NIL deals typically recognize the performance of elite student athletes," Colin Jeffery, CCO, Doner.

"By joining forces, Saucony and Galen are championing the next generation of elite student nurses. Their hard work, strength and dedication is not only admirable, but essential to the future health of our nation."

