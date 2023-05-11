Toledo Solar - 100% Made in America, 100% Ethical

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Solar Inc (TSI), a leading American manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, appreciates the bi-partisan support from Ohio's Congressional delegation, led by U.S. Rep. Kaptur, U.S. Rep Latta and U.S. Senator Brown, that seeks to close the two-year window that is allowing China-sourced solar products to flood the U.S. market in violation of U.S. trade and labor laws.

(PRNewswire)

With how intertwined the solar industry is with the global economy, it is imperative to be conscious of the way in which solar equipment is sourced. Researchers and human rights experts have found that Chinese solar companies are tied to use of forced labor. According to the United Nations office of the high commissioner for human rights, Xinjiang is home to "serious human rights violations." Xinjiang also produces nearly 50% of global production, specifically polysilicon, which the U.S. has listed as a material that is likely to be produced by child or forced labor. Polysilicon makes up 95% of solar panels globally.

Importers are racing to stockpile these unfairly traded solar products during the two-year stay of any trade remedies that will unfortunately lead to the U.S. renewable energy industry remaining overly reliant on China-sourced goods. However, U.S. solar customers are increasingly seeking assurances that the products they purchase are not only sustainable, but ethically produced. What better time to remove the two-year window and allow the domestic solar industry to compete on a level playing field using innovated and manufactured in the U.S. solar that is best in class?

"It's truly refreshing that domestic manufacturing of solar panels is a bi-partisan effort, when unfortunately so few issues are," said CEO Aaron Bates. "Domestic manufacturing and energy independence should be easy topics to come together and agree on. In an unlevel playing field it becomes difficult for domestic companies, like Toledo Solar, to continue to invest in expanding manufacturing and jobs."

Toledo Solar has shown their commitment to help preventing these unethical practices by only sourcing materials from North American and European suppliers who are 100% compliant to the most rigorous ESG standards. As the solar industry is rapidly growing, Toledo Solar continues to prioritize operating in a way that aligns with the company's values as the most complete ESG friendly, domestically sourced transparent supply chain in the U.S. PV market.

About Toledo Solar

At Toledo Solar, we believe energy independence starts at home. Our mission is to provide state of the art 100% U.S. manufactured CdTe solar modules and related systems to residential, commercial, and industrial installers in the U.S. and around the world using solar power to reduce energy bills while decreasing the world's carbon footprint by employing a clean and abundant renewable energy source. To learn more or visit our website, click here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toledo Solar Inc