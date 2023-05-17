Researchers Behind Recent Publication on SR CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine Tablet's Ability to Improve Cognitive Health Presenting at American College of Sports Medicine and Exercise Science (ACSM) 2023 Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarnoSyn® Brands and parent company Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), are proud to sponsor Dr. Guilherme G. Artioli and announce that several other leading CarnoSyn® beta-alanine researchers will be presenting at the American College of Sports Medicine and Exercise Science (ACSM) Annual Meeting and World Congresses Conference in Denver, CO on May 30-June 2, 2023.

Researchers Behind Publication on SR CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine Tablet's Ability to Improve Cognitive Health Presenting

Dr. Guilherme G. Artioli, of Manchester Metropolitan University, is a senior researcher and lecturer in physiology. Dr. Artioli has conducted and published 8 clinical studies around SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine and carnosine health benefits. His beta-alanine supplementation research highlights include the positive impacts on cardio health, long term safety, and other health benefits beyond exercise physiology.

Dr. Artioli will be joined by other prominent CarnoSyn® research scientists, Drs. Jay Hoffman and Bryan Saunders, presenting at the same symposium, Build Your Base: New Developments on the Use of Buffering Ergogenic Aids, on Thursday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. In addition, Drs. Jay Hoffman and Ishay Ostfeld will be presenting a thematic research poster, the Role of β-Alanine Ingestion on Cognitive Function, Mood, and Physical Function in Older Adults, on Thursday June 1 at 3:45 p.m. The research poster is based on a clinical study published on February 23, 2023 (Nutrients), which provided the biggest scale of participants with precise experimental designs and showed SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine supplementation benefited cognitive function in sedentary older adults. This clinical study was the first conducted with SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine 600 milligram tablets, providing 2.4 grams of daily supplementation. The study results indicated improved cognitive function in older adults whose cognitive function at baseline was at or below normal. In addition, results indicated significant depression score reductions using the Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS).

"CarnoSyn® Brands and NAI are especially proud to be sponsoring Dr. Artioli as he shares his expertise and discoveries at the ACSM symposium," said Aaron Starr, Vice President, CarnoSyn® Brands. "As a science-based company, CarnoSyn® Brands has built a firm network with the top academic researchers across the globe—including Drs. Hoffman, Saunders, and Ostfeld. CarnoSyn® Brands goes to great lengths to not only verify our product claims via research, but to also sponsor ongoing exploration and examination to better understand the mechanisms behind the functions and benefits for the end user."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products. For more information about CarnoSyn® in sports nutrition, please visit: www.carnosyn.com. For information on SR CarnoSyn® in healthy aging and wellness, visit www.srcarnosyn.com.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

