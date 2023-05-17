TALENTLESS COLLABORATES WITH HOTEL COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentless, a fashion brand founded by Scott Disick, and Hotel Collection, a luxury lifestyle and scenting brand, team up for a collaboration that combines fashion and fragrance. Aiming to create a unique and elevated experience for customers of both brands, the Talentless x Hotel Collection collaboration features a limited-edition line of comfortwear that centers around the idea of a luxury lifestyle.

Talentless x Hotel Collection's Exclusive Scent Collection Inspired by 'The Setai' in Miami Beach (PRNewswire)

This exclusive line includes three sets of hoodies inspired by the sophistication and luxury of the Hotel Collection brand while featuring unique design elements and high-quality materials that reflect Talentless's fashion-forward aesthetic. In addition to the clothing line, Hotel Collection has created a signature scent exclusively for Talentless, which is inspired by the distinct aroma of Scott Disick's favorite hotel "The Setai'' in Miami Beach.

The Talentless x Hotel Collection hoodies and scenting products transform customers to feel as though they are part of an exclusive club that values high-quality fashion, luxury scenting, and an overall lavish lifestyle. Inspired by Luxury Hotels from Around the world.

The limited-edition Talentless x Hotel Collection line launches May 18th with a presale on HotelCollection.com

For press inquiries or more information about Talentless x Hotel Collection, please contact Helena Kevorkian helena@cldstylehouse.com

About Talentless: Talentless has made it a priority to deliver premium fabrications built into pieces that serve everlasting staples. Consistently elevating minimalist silhouettes while maintaining their fit, fabric, and quality standards, Talentless strives to make fashion less complicated by bridging the gap between luxury and lived-in comfort. While always pushing forward, they continue to reinvest in paying attention to what matters and why they started the company in the first place.

About Hotel Collection: Hotel Collection is a lifestyle brand that brings a 5-star experience to your home. Their line of hotel-inspired scents will capture each of your senses and transport you to your favorite destination. Their products are people, pet, plant, and furniture friendly while being vegan-formulated and sustainably sourced. The products are 100% non-toxic, 100% free of all parabens, and hypoallergenic!

Talentless x Hotel Collection Lifestyle Collection (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hotel Collection