Lex Machina Releases 2023 Securities Litigation Report

Courts have seen a general slow-down in securities cases across the board over 2021 and 2022, including in shareholder derivative cases, cryptocurrency cases, and SPAC cases

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today releases its annual Securities Litigation Report. The report examines trends in securities litigation in federal district courts and appellate courts. Focusing on the three-year period from 2020 to 2022, it surveys emerging trends in case filings, venues, judges, law firms, parties, timing metrics, case resolutions, findings, and damages. The report often focuses on different sets of data, e.g., filtering cases in order to provide analytics on general securities cases, shareholder derivative suit cases, class action securities cases, cryptocurrency cases, SPAC cases, and securities appellate cases.

"We've been tracking a general increase in securities cases since 2016, and this report revealed some interesting recent changes in litigation trends," said Laura Hopkins, Lex Machina's securities legal data expert and editor of the report. "By looking at our data and analytics, we uncovered the beginnings of a slow-down in securities litigation over the past one to two years. Furthermore, our filters revealed this litigation pattern was reflected in several key subsets of securities cases including shareholder derivative cases, cryptocurrency cases, and SPAC cases. We look forward to continuing to monitor these litigation trends as they unfold in the future."

Highlights from the report include:

In 2022, 1,972 securities cases were filed in federal district courts, the lowest number of cases filed in any year over the past decade.

In the three-year period from 2020 to 2022, the highest number of securities cases was filed in the Southern District of New York , while Judge Andrews from the District of Delaware was the most active judge for securities cases.

A large bulk of the most active plaintiffs were individual litigants, while banks and financial institutions dominated the most active defendants.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented defendants in the highest number of securities cases filed in the three-year period from 2020 to 2022.

For securities cases that were appealed to a federal appellate court and terminated from 2020 to 2022 with a decision on the merits of the appeal, 25% were ultimately reversed.

$8.8 billion in total damages were awarded as Approved Class Action Settlements from 2020 to 2022.

Lex Machina's reports and software enable practitioners to devise data-driven litigation strategies. The metrics in this report can help readers decide who to pursue as clients, whether to file a particular motion, or when to settle (and for how much). This research supplements traditional legal research and anecdotal data for a competitive edge in court.

