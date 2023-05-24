NASA, Department of Education Partnership Strengthens STEM Education

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and the U.S. Department of Education signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, strengthening the collaboration between the two agencies, including efforts to increase access to high-quality STEM and space education to students and schools across the nation.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona participate in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. The NASA and Department of Education MOU is focused on strengthening the collaboration between the two agencies, including efforts that advance STEM education across the nation. Credits: NASA/Keegan Barber (PRNewswire)

Specifically, the agreement enhances and expands the agencies' longstanding partnership that promotes science, technology, engineering, and math to students from diverse backgrounds to pursue an interest and a career in STEM and space industries. It reinforces the importance of Biden-Harris Administration and NASA priorities for STEM, climate, space exploration, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility.

"The first humans who will walk on Mars and the innovators who will help humanity reach the Red Planet are students in America's classrooms today. NASA and the Department of Education know we need the whole of the Artemis Generation – young people from all parts of America and all walks of life – to achieve big goals, overcome our greatest challenges, and inspire the world through science and discovery," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Today's signing, with the support of Vice President Harris and the National Space Council, continues NASA's collaborative efforts with the Department of Education to amplify the excitement of space to all students across our country, allowing every young person to know they are a part of the Artemis Generation – today and for decades to come."

"I am excited for this partnership with NASA that will inspire and prepare young people from all backgrounds to become our next generation of leaders in STEM fields and to propel our nation and our workforce into the future," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "From the groundbreaking Apollo mission to today's Artemis program, which will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, NASA's work has long galvanized the world to raise the bar and reach for new heights. I am proud that our agencies will continue to intentionally collaborate to enrich STEM teaching and learning in America's classrooms; expand access to high-quality, hands-on career, technical, and space education; increase the capacity and diversity of our nation's STEM educator workforce; and so much more."

Both agencies participate on the White House National Science and Technology Council Committee on STEM Education, and the White House National Space Council.

NASA and the U.S. Department of Education are currently working on upcoming collaborations which include the development of an agreement to provide NASA STEM content and technical assistance for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program. This initiative funds afterschool programming across the nation. NASA also is providing content for both U.S. Department of Education's YOU Belong in STEM initiative and Your Place in Space student challenge.

