Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Receives Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNR, the "Company") announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") on May 23, 2023 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Notice states that the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or July 24, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan to regain compliance, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the Form 10-Q, or November 20, 2023, to file the Form 10-Q to regain compliance. The Company continues to work diligently to finalize its Form 10-Q and plans to file its Form 10-Q as promptly as possible to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The Company is sponsored by the Gardiner Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Chardan Gardiner LLC, and CCMAUS Pty Ltd.

