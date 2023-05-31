EVCS Awarded $1.9M from the California Energy Commission to install 30 EV Fast Chargers in Northern and Central California

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, announced today that it has been awarded $1.9 million from the California Energy Commission (CEC) Rural Electric Vehicle (REV) program. The funds will support the installation of 30 DC fast chargers and 8 Level 2 chargers in Northern and Central California, with the aim of expanding EV infrastructure access to rural, low-income, and disadvantaged communities.

The REV program seeks to increase access to EV charging in areas that are underserved or not served at all. In addition to expanding access, the grant funding received by EVCS will be instrumental in ensuring the reliability and accessibility of the chargers through comprehensive support and maintenance services.

EVCS is continuing to rapidly expand its charging network, with plans to double its charger count to over 1,500 and to enter more than 35 new cities by the end of the year. Thanks in part to the CEC funds, this expansion includes new markets such as Mendocino County, Butte County, and San Joaquin County.

"EVCS is thrilled to partner with the CEC on this important initiative," said Gustavo Occhuizzo, CEO and Co-Founder at EVCS. "This funding will allow us to install more chargers in rural areas and in interstate corridors, while we also engage local communities to promote EV adoption. We continue to be committed to helping California lead the charge towards a cleaner, more sustainable future."

"The Energy Commission is pleased to support EVCS in its efforts to expanding electric vehicle infrastructure access to rural, low-income, and disadvantaged communities in California," said Commissioner Patty Monahan of the California Energy Commission. "Companies like EVCS are helping California meet the state's goals for zero emission transportation. We are excited to partner with EVCS and look forward to seeing charging sites go live in the near future."

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle fast charging networks on the West Coast. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility power industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to encourage the installation of fast-charging locations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding and engaged nearly 150 partner sites to build and grow its net zero carbon network. EVCS' mission is to cut emissions while simultaneously improving air quality by enabling the rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

About California Energy Commission

The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. It has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.

