Lawyer.com Launches Million Dollar AI Challenge to Expand Legal Access.

BASKIN RIDGE, N.J., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer.com, the Lawyer Search gurus and Legaltech innovators, are ramping up a worldwide search to discover the next groundbreaking innovation in Legal AI. This transformative contest calls for bold thinkers, hustling AI developers, and daring entrepreneurs who have the AI-powered magic to open up legal access to all.

The winner will receive a transformative $1,000,000 investment and $1,000,000 marketing budget to jump-start their valuation to $15,000,000. Lawyer.com will add rocket fuel to the startup launch: access our millions of users, terabytes of pre-trained data, massive communications platforms, cutting-edge tech resources, marketing savvy and financial connections.

Gerald Gorman, CEO of Lawyer.com and serial tech entrepreneur: "The dotcom revolution was a walk in the park compared to the AI bullet train. AI will expand access to so many underserved markets and we want legal services to be at the forefront of this tsunami. The Lawyer.com team is expert in machine learning and has many generative AI projects in the works. Teaming our resources with AI geniuses will accelerate the world-changing benefits to consumers. Join us on this thrilling journey of discovery and innovation, as we dive head first into the deep end of amazing possibilities!"

To participate in the Lawyer.com Million Dollar AI Challenge, the following requirements must be met:

Applicants must be 18+ years, have a team or a plan to assemble one, and meet all the eligibility requirements as specified in the contest rules and terms at ai.lawyer.com/terms.php

Proposals must be submitted in English to ai.lawyer.com.

Please immediately indicate your interest by subscribing to our Challenge update newsletter and lock in your entry slot.

Participants retain ownership of their IP, including copyrights, patents, and trademarks associated with their submissions.

Shortlisted candidates must be ready to pitch their proposal as they could potentially be among the three semi-finalists.

"At Lawyer.com, we're not just embracing the future of the legal industry, we're actively shaping it. As a technology-first company, we're at the forefront of driving meaningful change in the way law is delivered. But we're not just about transforming the legal landscape; our focus is on enhancing the overall experience of law for everyone involved, consumers and lawyers alike. That's why we invite individuals from all backgrounds to join us on this transformative journey. Together, we can shape a future where the power of technology and the human touch come together to create truly remarkable legal experiences." - Colleen Joyce, President, Lawyer.com

Submissions will be assessed based on criteria that include innovation, vision, and passion, market potential, AI concept and implementation, user experience design, and execution capabilities. Applicants must submit their entries before the deadline on July 19, 2023. The winner will be announced on August 30, 2023.

We are not interested in AI projects that just repackage existing generative AI services. Faster content creation, more display ads, clever images, document production and summaries are now basic AI services. We are looking for hard, original applications that can leverage terabytes of anonymized text, voice and video training data, already enhanced with human feedback.

For more information about the Million Dollar AI Challenge, please visit ai.lawyer.com .

About Lawyer.com:

Lawyer.com is a leading Lawyer matching service and online lawyer directory. Since its founding in 2009, Lawyer.com has been a leader in opening up legal access to millions of consumers. For more information, visit Lawyer.com.

