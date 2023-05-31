Successful splashdown of Dragon 2 in the Atlantic Ocean - historic moment for the two Saudi heroes of the space mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. , May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Space Commission (SSC) has announced today the success of mission AX-2 and the landing of the astronauts' capsule after a pioneering scientific trip to the International Space Station (ISS). This innovative mission contributed to raising the status of Saudi Arabia whilst its success is a moment of great pride for the national and scientific contributions to space research.

Saudi Astronaut Ali AlQarni returns safely following the successful AX-2 mission. (PRNewswire)

The SSC has confirmed that the two Saudi astronauts, Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni's capsule has safely landed in the Atlantic Ocean. The two astronauts are the first team from the same nationality simultaneously to conduct scientific experiments and explorative research rounds around Earth as part of Saudi Arabia's astronaut program - a historic moment.

The entrance of the spacecraft into the atmosphere slowed down its speed whilst the opening of big parachutes diminished the impact of the landing in the Ocean, 'splashdown'. Right after the splashdown, the Space X rescue team secured the spacecraft and welcomed the astronauts. The rescue team are specialized in space flights and retrieved the astronauts safely from the spacecraft.

The safe landing of the Saudi team of astronauts completes the success of the mission. Hence the SSC has delivered its commitment in making innovative and pioneering research in space a reality. With the manned trip to space the SSC has contributed to the space economy and to education with its strategic partners.

The AX-2 mission was launched on board the Dragon 2 spacecraft from Florida on 21st of May. The successful docking with the ISS announced 24 hours after the launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

They have successfully conducted 14 pioneering research experiments in microgravity and have safely returned to Earth, in a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean near the State of Florida, USA.

About The Saudi Space Commission (SSC):

The Saudi Space Commission was established by the royal order in December of 2018 (Rabi II 1440). This bold step serves a future that is innovative and looks forward to the latest technologies and opportunities in the Saudi Space Industry.

With the Kingdom moving towards a progressive quality of life, SSC demonstrates the aligned vision of creating better, secure environments for its citizens while actively enabling prospects of lucrative economic and monetary inventions.

The SSC has strategized to create primary objectives that serve national security interests against space related risks and encourage cumulative growth and advancement.

https://saudispace.gov.sa/en/about-us/

The first Arab female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi lands safely after completing the successful AX-2 mission which conducted pioneering scientific research in space. (PRNewswire)

A successful AX-2 splashdown, mission and safe landing of the astronauts following a pioneering scientific trip to the International Space Station. (PRNewswire)

The Saudi Space Commission logo (PRNewsfoto/The Saudi Space Commission) (PRNewswire)

