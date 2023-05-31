TEAM GROUP ACQUIRES TRI-DIM FILTER CORPORATION'S SPECIALIZED PAINT SHOP AND INDUSTRIAL CLEANING SERVICES DIVISION

MARKHAM, ON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TEAM Group has announced that Tri-Dim Filter Corporation has been acquired with effect from May 31, 2023.

TEAM Group, a global leader in integrated facilities management, paint shop technical cleaning solutions and industrial services, announced today the acquisition of Tri-Dim Filter Corporation's (A MANN + HUMMEL Company) Paint Shop and Industrial Cleaning Division, a renowned player in the sector offering comprehensive and advanced facility support services.

Tri-Dim has been a recognized name in the industry for over three decades, known for its highly efficient, environmentally responsible cleaning solutions, including specialized paint shop cleaning. These services have been critical in maintaining safety, enhancing productivity, and reducing downtime in a wide range of automotive and industrial environments.

Existing customers of Tri-Dim's Division can expect the same high standards of service and quality under the new ownership. TEAM Group is committed to ensuring a seamless transition, maintaining existing service agreements, and adding value through its extensive expertise and industry resources.

"Becoming part of TEAM gives us the opportunity to combine our expertise with a global leader in facility management, paint shop cleaning and a wide array of industrial solutions, serving our customers even better," said Jay Burzynski, General Manager of Tri-Dim's specialized Paint Shop and Industrial Cleaning Division. "We are confident this will be a successful partnership, benefiting our customers, employees, and the industry as a whole."

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About TEAM Group

TEAM Group is a leader in integrated facilities management, paint shop cleaning as well as diversified industrial cleaning solutions and services. With decades of experience and a broad range of services, TEAM supports businesses across the globe in maintaining and improving their operational efficiency.

About Tri-Dim

Tri-Dim Filter Corporation is a leading provider of specialized paint shop and industrial cleaning services. Its dedicated team provides highly efficient, environmentally responsible solutions that enhance safety and productivity in various industrial settings.

