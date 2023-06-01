ACAMS Australasia Conference Elevates Fight Against Money Launderers, Sanctions Dodgers, Human Traffickers, and More

The two-day event will outline guidance from over 40 subject-matter experts engaged in combatting organized crime with financial intelligence

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster greater collaboration in the international fight against illicit finance and sanctions evasion, ACAMS will host a special training and networking event for its 3rd AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Australasia. Beginning on June 19th, attendees of this two-day event in Sydney will learn guidance and best practices related to emerging regulatory priorities and threats in the anti-financial crime (AFC) space, including the implementation of Australia's "Tranche 2" anti-money laundering (AML) reforms, criminal methodologies used to evade international export controls, due diligence practices to identify bribery and corruption in the logging and fishing industries, and recommendations on data-sharing through public-private partnerships tasked with preventing child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Participants will also have the opportunity to pose compliance questions directly to representatives of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), Australian Attorney-General's Department, Australian Federal Police, Crown Resorts, Star Entertainment Group, Westpac Group, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank (NAB), ASB Bank, Mastercard, American Express, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and other organizations engaged in fighting financial crime in the region.

This year's conference will feature special keynote presentations by Alex Engel, Assistant Secretary for Transnational Crime in the Criminal Division of Australia's Attorney-General's Department, and Dr. Gordon Hook, APG Executive Secretary.

"As Australasian businesses brace for new AML rules that are expected to impact everything from accountancy companies to real-estate businesses to law firms, it's incumbent upon AFC professionals to look for new opportunities to collaborate in the fight against illicit finance," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. "The ACAMS Australasia Conference brings together the best and brightest financial-crime experts in the region to identify how to navigate evolving priorities, disrupt illicit financial activity, and save lives."

"Compliance professionals will come away from this event with a greater understanding of how to manage their AFC risks, implement new technological tools, and target organized crime groups through cross-sector collaboration," he said. "More than that, they'll be helping to grow Australasia's vibrant AFC community, including through special networking sessions for banking and finance professionals and women in AML."

