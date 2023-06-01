BBB National Programs Welcomes Joe Stegbauer, SVP and General Counsel - Corporate and Business Units, P&G to its Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, an independent non-profit organization that operates a growing suite of national and global programs focused on industry self-regulation and dispute resolution, today announced the election of Joe Stegbauer from The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) to its Board of Directors. The role is effective immediately.

BBB NP Logo (PRNewsfoto/BBB National Programs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Stegbauer's election follows the significant contributions of Ken Patel, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chief Patent Counsel, P&G, who will vacate his seat after serving on the BBB National Programs Board of Directors from 2019 until today, and as board chair from 2019-2022.

In his current role at P&G, Stegbauer serves as Senior Vice President and General Counsel – Corporate and Global Business Units, leading the legal teams responsible for the Corporate Secretary's Office, Corporate, Securities, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Global Transactions, Grooming (Gillette), Baby, Feminine and Family Care, and Environmental, Social and Governance Practice (ESG). During his more than 25-year career at P&G, he also has held various senior roles in the P&G Legal Division in the US, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates, after spending some time in private practice.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Joe Stegbauer to our distinguished board," said Eric Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "His expertise strengthens the continuity of our mission, furthering our commitment to being the place where businesses go to enhance consumer trust."

The BBB National Programs Board of Directors members support and inform the development of new systems of independent industry self-regulation, helping industries moderate conduct to improve marketplace behavior for the ultimate benefit of consumers.

"I am honored to join the esteemed Board of Directors at BBB National Programs. I look forward to working together toward advancing independent industry self-regulation for the betterment of business and consumers alike," said Stegbauer.

Also announced, the Board of Directors elevated Reicin's ex-officio board role status to BBB National Programs voting Board member.

For more information, visit our website.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBB National Programs