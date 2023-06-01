Celebrate Feeling Beautiful in Your Skin By Enhancing Your Natural Skin With The Award Winning, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June is "Beautiful in Your Skin" Month—a time focused on promoting self-confidence and natural beauty while prioritizing healthy skin. Renowned Beverly Hills surgeons and Beverly Hills MD© skincare founders, Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour have devoted their careers to developing advanced formulas individuals can conveniently use at home to achieve remarkable results, fostering confidence in their skin.

To commemorate Beautiful in Your Skin Month, these esteemed doctors recommend utilizing one of their best-selling products, Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex ™, to enhance your natural skin. This dietary beauty supplement is designed to help your body combat the visible effects of sun exposure — such as sagging, wrinkles, and skin dullness — from the inside out. By nourishing your body with this supplement, you can support your skin's overall health and rejuvenation, promoting a more youthful and vibrant complexion.†*

What is Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is a revolutionary dietary supplement crafted to diminish visible signs of aging. This remarkable formula combines age-fighting nutrients and scientifically backed ingredients to help target the root causes of visible aging: collagen and elastin breakdown. Users can experience less crepey skin, dullness, and sagging with this breakthrough solution. Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex is formulated with a powerful blend of hydrolyzed collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, and essential vitamins. By simply taking two capsules a day, you can help promote noticeably firmer and more lifted-looking skin, particularly in key areas such as the cheeks, chin, jowls, neck, and jawline. The cutting-edge formula in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex tackles the loss of collagen that naturally occurs with age, as well as the damaging effects of sun exposure and skin-aging hormones. This results in a remarkable tightening and smoothing effect in not only your face but your entire body, accompanied by renewed plumpness. Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex formula also promotes additional youth-enhancing benefits, such as the appearance of thicker-looking hair and stronger nails. With consistent use, users can witness a remarkable transformation in their skin, the perfect way to become more confident in honor of Beautiful in Your Skin Month.†*

What Are The Ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex incorporates a carefully selected array of ingredients to support a strong skin structure, helping users achieve a youthful appearance with fewer visible wrinkles and tighter-looking skin head to toe. These key ingredients in Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex include†*:

Hydrolyzed Collagen: A "look younger" protein that contains essential amino acids that can help combat the appearance of wrinkles, providing a more youthful look.

Vitamin A: Rich in antioxidants, Vitamin A combats damage caused by external factors such as sun exposure and pollution, addressing visible signs of aging like pucker lines, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead creases.

Vitamin B: An essential vitamin that supports healthy cell turnover, which can result in visibly firmer and more lifted-looking skin.

Saw Palmetto: A powerful extract that contains antioxidants and fatty acids to help minimize the negative effects of the skin-sagging hormone, DHT, leading to noticeably smoother and tighter-looking skin from head to toe.

Hyaluronic Acid: As a moisture magnet, Hyaluronic Acid helps keep the skin on the cheeks, chin, neck, jowls, and jawline visibly soft, supple, and healthy in appearance.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): An organic compound aids in strengthening the skin, contributing to a firmer and more resilient appearance.

What is the suggested use of Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

For optimal results, it is recommended to take 2 capsules of Dermal Repair Complex dietary supplement daily, accompanied by 8 fl. oz. of water. It is preferable to consume the capsules with a meal. Following this suggested use will help you optimize the potential benefits of the supplement.

Where to purchase Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex?

Beverly Hills MD Dermal Repair Complex can be purchased on the Beverly Hills MD website for the purchase price of $58.00 with a 60-Day Money Back Guarantee.

About Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour

Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour are renowned plastic surgeons and co-founders of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group . Both doctors trained at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group before offering world-class procedures at their clinic. In 2014, their passion for science inspired them to develop ingredient formulations with advanced blends to help users achieve results in the comfort of their home - Beverly Hills MD skincare line was born. Dr. John Layke and Payman Danielpour also launched the Forever Young Podcast where they discuss beauty trends and anti-aging remedies. For more, follow them on Instagram @plastixdocs .

About Beverly Hills MD

Beverly Hills MD was created by co-founders Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Now, with their cutting-edge skincare line, Beverly Hills MD, they're able to reach beyond the walls of their office and offer at-home "look younger" results to those looking for the very best non-surgical, anti-aging solutions available. Each product works to both visibly correct and prevent the most difficult skincare concerns. Other bestsellers include Beverly Hills MD Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream , Beverly Hills MD Crepe Correcting Complex , and Beverly Hills MD Rejuv-GH Timeless Beauty Concentrate. For the latest news, follow Beverly Hills MD on Instagram @officialbhmd .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

