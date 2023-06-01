Mastercam 2024 is Now Released

TOLLAND, Conn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software, announces the release of Mastercam 2024, with dozens of features and enhancements to keep your shop running with the latest that Mastercam has to offer the manufacturing industry.

Many of the improvements in Mastercam 2024 are directly driven by Mastercam users and shops.

Manufacturers worldwide got the chance to test-drive Mastercam 2024 during the Public Beta Program before it was released and provided valuable feedback to help shape the final 2024 product. Many of the improvements in Mastercam 2024 are directly driven by Mastercam users and shops. Feedback from Public Beta releases, shop visits, customer surveys, and consultation with our expert industry partners create the practical, shop-driven focus that helps ensure Mastercam users' success.

Mill-Turn Additions and Enhancements. Users can now use turret-mounted angled milling heads in Mill-Turn operations, allowing you to create toolpaths on angled planes using turret-mounted tools which results in enhanced productivity and ease of use for both milling and turning operations. B-Axis Contour Turning also sees three major enhancements—the ability to manually edit tool axis vectors, manually edit usable insert area, and adjust stock function— which allows for more in-process control and understanding of the motion of the B-axis head from within the toolpath interface.

Process Hole and Holemaking Enhancements. The Process Hole toolpath applies previously defined processes to a part's solid hole features, which consists of one or more holemaking operations' built-in functions library. The ability to import applicable processes into the working part file saves time and money while maintaining consistency with your processes. A displayed graphical elements button has been added to the holemaking and multiaxis toolpath dialog boxes, permitting you to show or hide graphical elements depending on the toolpath type. This allows for more customized control on a hole-by-hole basis or across the entire holemaking toolpath.

Milling Enhancements. The Dynamic Mill, Face, and Dynamic OptiRough toolpaths now include a new Maximize Engagement option, producing more nominal chips, minimizing the number of small chips, and helping prevent problematic stand-alone material slivers. Waterline toolpaths are now aware of undercut stock conditions resulting in improvement to the toolpath motion and less air cutting.

General System Features and Updates. Mastercam's traditional on-screen gnomon has been augmented with the new Gview cube which is a more graphical way to show plane orientation and its interactive features allow users to control the cube and on-screen representation of the part. Machine Group Setup Stock has three new easier, more intuitive selection methods including Add from two corner, Add rectangular stock, and Add cylindrical stock. The Save/Load Toolpath Defaults List enhancement allows a user to specify individual files and operations to load from/save to. The ability to quickly switch between different default sets for different toolpath goals or transfer operational data from file to file delivers time savings, an enhanced user experience, and improved functionality.

These are only a few of the new features coming to Mastercam 2024. For more information on Mastercam 2024, please visit https://www.mastercam.com/mastercam-2024/ or https://whatsnew.mastercam.com.

