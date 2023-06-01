Paine Schwartz Partners Releases Sixth Annual Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report

Highlights Launch of New Visual Brand

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the publication of its sixth annual Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report, which provides transparency on the firm's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DE&I") priorities and progress. The report can be viewed and downloaded on Paine Schwartz's website.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz, said, "For more than two decades, sustainability has been at the center of everything we do at Paine Schwartz. We understand that responsible stewardship goes hand-in-hand with value creation, and our 2023 Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report highlights the actions we are taking to integrate ESG and DE&I practices across our firm and our portfolio companies. We look forward to further solidifying our position as the leader in sustainable food chain investing and enhancing our reporting and influence in this area even further."

Highlights from the report include:

A detailed review of progress across the Paine Schwartz portfolio with case studies outlining individual portfolio company United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") contributions, ESG- and DE&I-related highlights and 2023 sustainability and DE&I goals, which are linked to CEO compensation.

Quantified real world impact for each Paine Schwartz portfolio company by leveraging the Impact Management Project's ("IMP") five dimensions of impact (What, Who, How Much, Contribution and Risk).

Inclusion of robust year-over-year time-series data to track progress against sustainability and DE&I KPIs across the portfolio.

Joined the ESG Data Convergence Initiative ("EDCI") in support of an industry effort to standardize ESG metrics and mechanisms for comparative reporting in the private equity industry.

Signed the Women's Awareness Initiative endorsed by the Institutional Limited Partners Association ("ILPA"), underscoring Paine Schwartz's commitment to advancing gender diversity in the asset management industry.

Advanced commitment to developing a more diverse employee base, reporting that 68% of new hires in 2022 were women and 100% of Investment Associates hired in 2022 were women or from underrepresented groups.

Hosted the first annual No Obstacles: Race for the Warriors event to benefit Hope for the Warriors ® , a nonprofit group providing comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families, raising more than $500,000 , the organization's largest fundraising event in its history.

Introducing an LP Sustainability Council with Paine Schwartz's Limited Partners as a discussion forum around ESG and DE&I best practices, leveraging the experience and advice of a global investor base to lead the industry in these areas.

New Visual Brand Launch

Paine Schwartz has also launched its new visual brand, which reflects the firm's identity as the leading global sustainable food chain investor. The new design was created with purpose and intentionality to reinforce the inherent connection between Paine Schwartz's investments and nature, as well as the firm's continued growth as an organization as it moves its headquarters to Soho, New York this summer. To view the new brand, please visit https://paineschwartz.com/.

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com .

