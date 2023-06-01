Polaris Inc. to Present at The Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will present at the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Chief Financial Officer Bob Mack will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the Company at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast and slide presentation, visit the Polaris Investor Relations website on the time and day of the meeting at ir.polaris.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website following the event.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

