ARETE AND CYENTIA RELEASE REPORT REVEALING DATA-DRIVEN INSIGHTS ON RANSOMWARE FOR HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS

Healthcare Sector Ransomware Spotlight Highlights Top Mitigations and Controls to Increase Cyber Resilience

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete®, a leading global cyber risk management company, released the first report in a series of Sector Ransomware Spotlights, in collaboration with cybersecurity research firm Cyentia. The report, focused on the healthcare sector, explores the most prolific ransomware families, ransom demand and payment trends, and the most impactful controls and mitigation tactics.

Key findings within the report:

Healthcare organizations had a 73.7% likelihood of paying a ransom.

Less than one in four healthcare organizations has MFA in place, while just over half report performing regular backups.

Having an EDR platform in place results in stronger protection and a reduced likelihood of paying a ransom.

Data encryption is the top technique used for impact. To mitigate the risk of data exfiltration, user training and data backups are two key controls to consider.

The report offers actionable takeaways for healthcare organizations and the cyber insurance professionals insuring them. The data reveals the top ransomware variant impacting healthcare organizations changes from year to year, but what has not changed is that phishing is the most common way threat actors gain initial access. Having multiple controls in place allows an organization to leverage the most negotiating power and is also an efficient way for insurance brokers to evaluate potential risk.

"Healthcare organizations are often targets of ransomware because the presence of sensitive information, including PII and PHI, can increase the likelihood of attack," said Arete's Chief Data Officer, Chris Martenson. "In this report, we highlighted insights to educate these organizations on ransomware trends and how to protect their data. In today's digital-first world, it is pivotal for healthcare organizations to build cybersecurity teams in-house or collaborate with a third-party security partner to implement effective mitigation tactics and controls," Martenson added.

