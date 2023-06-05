Dwell Magazine Presents Third Annual Andersen Bright Ideas Design Awards - Call for Entries Now Open

BAYPORT, Minn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Dwell Magazine, Andersen invites architects to submit entries for its third annual Bright Ideas Design Awards. The contest recognizes outstanding architectural projects showcasing fenestration in transformational design with exceptional, solar-oriented configurations.

"Bright Ideas was launched to celebrate the work of architects who ingrain natural light into the ethos of their design. While daylight creates an awe-inspiring aesthetic, it also works to improve our daily lives by creating healthier homes and increased connectivity to the outdoors," said Tosha Di Iorio, senior manager segment marketing, architecture and design at Andersen. "The science of daylighting goes beyond creating as much natural light as possible and demands a balance of window size, spacing and glass selections with solar heat gain. We are proud to celebrate the efforts of these talented architects who design with intention and maximize occupant wellbeing."

The 2023 awards will recognize new, completed residential work submitted in two categories: single family and multifamily, as well as an unbuilt category for architecture students. There will be one winner and one runner-up in each category alongside an honorable mention for the student category.

"To mark our third annual Bright Ideas Design Contest, we are thrilled to include an unbuilt category for architecture students," said Brandon Berg, senior vice president of research, development and innovation at Andersen Corporation, and member of the Bright Ideas Design Awards judging panel. "These talented individuals will shape design for generations to come. Their future-focused mindset inspires us to continue to develop different and better products and solutions that create better experiences for everyone."

Winners and runner-ups will be determined by an esteemed panel of judges:

Brandon Berg , Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Innovation at Andersen Corporation

William Hanley , Editor-in-Chief of Dwell

Jesús Edmundo Robles, Jr , Dust Architects

Talitha Liu and Lexi Tsien , Soft-Firm

Estelle Bailey-Babenzien , Dream Awake

Awards Criteria

The contest is open to licensed individual architects and firms around the world. The winning residential projects will be:

Creative in their approach to fenestration and daylighting.

Environmentally responsible with safe, healthy living spaces that incorporate recycled, renewable, or otherwise sustainable materials.

Structurally innovative in their use of new materials and/or methods.

Contextualized and responsive to their surroundings to ensure they fit into their environment.

"Dwell has always championed emerging designers and helped our readers discover new talent. We're excited to add a student category to this year's Bright Ideas Awards and continue to highlight what's next in design," says William Hanley, Dwell's editor-in-chief.

Interested parties are eligible to submit their projects between now and Friday, July 14, 2023. Dwell will name the winning projects on Monday, October 2, 2023, in honor of World Architecture Day. Selected projects will also be featured on Dwell.com and in the winter issue of Dwell Magazine.

For additional information, how to submit, and best practices, visit Dwell.com.

To learn more about the Andersen window and door product portfolio, architect-focused resources, and continuing education courses, visit AndersenWindows.com.

Follow the award conversation and see projects shared on Instagram using the hashtag #andersenbrightideas, as entrants choose to share them.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. Contest begins at 12:00:01 pm PT on 6/1/22 and ends at 10:00:01 pm PT on 7/15/22. Open to licensed Architects who are current legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and who are at least 18 and age of majority at the time of entry.

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at AndersenWindows.com.

