- Creating a Professional Level of Game Experience Together -

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation ("Sony") has signed a multiple-year global partnership agreement with Fnatic Ltd ("Fnatic"), which operates a professional esports team headquartered in London, UK, including product co-creation of Sony's gaming gear brand, INZONE™.

Sony Collaborates with Fnatic for its INZONE™ Gaming Gear Development (PRNewswire)

Sony's product development teams will exchange opinions on product concepts, performance, and technology with professional players from Fnatic. Initially, professional players from Fnatic will conduct rigorous product testing for INZONE products under development, and Sony will enhance them, based on their professional opinions. Sony will create revolutionary gaming gear that will lead players to victory in highly competitive games by collaborating with Sony's expertise in high image quality and sound quality that have been cultivated over many years with the unrivalled experiences and performance of Fnatic's professional players.

In addition, Sony will co-produce online content with Fnatic for the gaming community, providing unique experiences for many players including Fnatic fans.

Since its founding in 2004, Fnatic has operated multiple professional esports teams in London, Berlin and Tokyo, winning many international championships.

Sony shares with Fnatic the common goal to inspire and empower all players to continue to achieve their full potential.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome INZONE into the Fnatic family as a long-term partner of our organisation," said Sam Mathews, CEO of Fnatic. "During our initial discussions it became clear how strong the alignment is between our brands; from Sony's leading innovation in technology and our own 18+ year legacy as a world leader in esports and gaming performance. Together we look forward to exciting the audience, pushing the boundaries in both product development through our world-class roster of players and amplification of the INZONE brand globally via our unrivalled fanbase of over 30+ million worldwide."

"We are excited to partner with Fnatic, the world leader in the e-sports scene, to pioneer new gaming experiences for esports players and all gaming lovers," said Hiroshi Nakamura, Head of Personal Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation. "By the combination of Sony's cutting-edge visual and audio technologies and Fnatic's unparalleled expertise, we are engineering the multiple initiatives with Fnatic such as the co-creation of gaming gears and content activations, that will add a completely new dimension to gaming life. Sony Group's corporate direction is "getting closer to people", and in this context, getting closer to the gaming community. We are sincerely wishing to energize and support the gaming community through this partnership, as a member of the Fnatic family."

Gaming gear "INZONE"

"INZONE" is a gaming gear brand for PC gamers that sharpens the senses and enhances gaming abilities. Sony provides gaming monitors and gaming headsets that incorporate the latest technology in addition to Sony's expertise in high image quality and sound quality that have been cultivated over many years.

For details on "INZONE", please see the product site.

For more details about Fnatic, please visit the URL below.

The partnership concept video is available on YouTube.

