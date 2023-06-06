AWARD-WINNING JOURNALIST REVEALS THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF WOMEN'S SPEECHES IN AMERICA WITH NEW BOOK

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new anthology that shares the long-overlooked history of female orators in America by journalist, speechwriter, and speaker Dana Rubin was released today by RealClear Publishing. Reviewers are calling SPEAKING WHILE FEMALE: 75 Extraordinary Speeches by American Women a critically important contribution to feminist history, a revision of our understanding of whose words helped create the nation, and a reawakening to the power of women's words. Speaking While Female was an instant bestseller.

"Speaking While Female" is a new anthology of women’s speeches that highlights voices that have been historically silenced. Available now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing Group, and more. (Cred: RealClear Publishing.) (PRNewswire)

Featured on MSNBC's Know Your Value and C-SPAN , Rubin's work reveals the decisive influence and rhetorical firepower of women's voices. The collection includes speeches by iconic and lesser-known women of every race, ethnicity, and background, celebrating the vibrant diversity of participants in the public conversation.

After unearthing thousands of overlooked and forgotten speeches by women, Rubin created the Speaking While Female Speech Bank , a free resource used by educators, scholars and students, and the world's largest online archive of women's speech.

With SPEAKING WHILE FEMALE: 75 Extraordinary Speeches by American Women, Rubin puts the spotlight on the overlooked history of women speakers in America. "This country was fundamentally shaped by the ideas of women, expressed through the spoken word," says Rubin. "In every era, at every critical juncture, women were sharing their knowledge, shaping our institutions, and defining American values."

Tennis star Billie Jean King says SPEAKING WHILE FEMALE shows women "the importance of celebrating our history with future generations," and Foreword Reviews calls this book "an ode to the beauty of empowerment," communicating "leadership, pain, and hope for a better future."

