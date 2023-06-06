Less Than Seven Percent of Americans are Healthy, This New Bestseller by Joel Evan Tackles How to Get Fit, Stay Fit, and Uplevel Mental and Physical Health for Peak Performance

Less Than Seven Percent of Americans are Healthy, This New Bestseller by Joel Evan Tackles How to Get Fit, Stay Fit, and Uplevel Mental and Physical Health for Peak Performance

BOISE, Idaho, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stats speak for themselves: over 90 percent of Americans are not in an optimal state of metabolic health. Optimal metabolic health means that your body is able process food in a way that limits risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Why are we so unhealthy? And how do we get back on track to be more productive, more happy, and more physically fit?

The New Amazon Bestseller, IGNITE!, is a guide to holistic weight loss, abundant energy, and tools for unlocking full potential. From breaking habits and kicking cravings, to detoxification, and upleveling your sleep cycle, IGNITE! dives into the science behind mental and physical health, and brings readers tools for losing weight and increasing productivity. (PRNewswire)

"From Bio-Hacks to the fundamentals of health, this book will change your life," Ben Azadi , best selling author.

The New Amazon Bestseller , IGNITE!, is a guide to holistic weight loss, abundant energy, and tools for unlocking full potential. From breaking habits and kicking cravings, to detoxification, and upleveling your sleep cycle, IGNITE! dives into the science behind mental and physical health, and brings readers tools for losing weight and increasing productivity.

"From Bio-Hacks to the fundamentals of health, this book will change your life," Ben Azadi , best selling author of Keto Flex .

IGNITE! went bestseller in seven different categories on Amazon, including Low Fat Diet, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and more. The book focuses on key tactics like growing muscle in 10 minutes a day, maintaining a bulletproof mindset, and activating your "sleep switch" for maximum recovery. From studying ancient diets, to diving into mindset modalities that help you rebuild habits and lead a more happy and productive life, IGNITE! is science backed and actionable.

"At the end of the day it's not about losing weight; I don't teach people to lose weight. I teach them to get healthy, and a healthy body can't be overweight," says author and podcast host, Joel Evan .

"Most clients don't tell me they have weight loss problems. They tell me they're not consistent and committed. That's a mindset problem. Breaking habits and re-building those habits in a healthy way is what creates a healthy body and an unshakable mindset," explains Evan.

After nearly 15 years as a first responder, Joel Evan is now a best selling author, public speaker, host of " The Joel Evan Show" podcast, and a human potential coach with a background in integrative health. Joel has interviewed top health and mindset experts such as Dave Asprey , Robb Wolf , and David Meltzer , and he helps high-performers get to the root cause of their health issues, stress less, achieve more, and have more fun.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Joel Evan Coaching