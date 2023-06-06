New CRITICALSTART® Managed XDR Reduces Cybersecurity Risk Through Improved Visibility, Rapid Delivery, and Enhanced Security

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the release of its new Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) offering, which unifies Critical Start's award-winning MDR service with a cloud-delivered collection, storage, and search platform for security-relevant log sources. The new service provides proactive defense that reduces the risk of a breach by bringing together threat prevention, detection, and response to thwart and mitigate threats before they cause damage.

In the face of evolving cyber threats, companies must maintain comprehensive visibility across their IT landscape while implementing robust security measures to prevent breaches and safeguard sensitive data and systems. From ingesting and analyzing all data sources to helping customers stay ahead of emerging threats and ensuring a fortified security posture, Critical Start Managed XDR delivers measurable risk reduction, enabling businesses of all sizes to address their security needs more efficiently. Flat-rate, per-user pricing offers predictable budgeting, irrespective of data ingest volume.

"Our innovative Managed XDR solution blends the superior capabilities of Critical Start's MDR service with the convenience of a cloud-based platform to effortlessly ingest log sources for XDR use cases and increase attack detection coverage as measured by the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It allows customers to swiftly onboard numerous log sources and reap the full benefits of our MDR service without the hassle of purchasing, owning, or managing a SIEM," said Chris Carlson, Chief Product Officer at Critical Start. "By streamlining the process to collect, store, index, and search disparate security relevant log sources, we're empowering organizations to stay ahead of threats and focus on their core business, while our team of experts handles the complex task of detecting and responding to potential threats."

Critical Start Managed XDR is enhanced with management, threat detection, and response capabilities available through its MDR service complimenting MDR for Endpoint Security (EDR/EPP) deployments to provide deeper threat detection across user, cloud, applications, and network infrastructure. This layered approach, which includes a team of expert analysts monitoring customer systems 24/7 for potential security threats, helps to eliminate security gaps for long-term benefits. Built on its proprietary Zero-Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®) for threat detection and response, Critical Start employs advanced technology to detect and respond to threats swiftly, providing customers with constant protection.

