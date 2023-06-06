COMMERCE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California-based designer and the #1 manufacturer of collectible accessories for sports and popular trading card games such as Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Game, has partnered with Whatnot, the #1 community social marketplace, to release a limited edition Ultra PRO x Whatnot Holofoil (patent pending) Breaker Mat. Only 1,000 mats will be manufactured, and they feature an exclusive co-branded design, soft fabric top, and non-slip rubber backing. This product will drop at midnight PST on June 9, 2023.

Ultra PRO Releases Breaker Mat in Collaboration with Online Community Marketplace Whatnot

"Our collaboration with Whatnot makes total sense," says Enrique Ruvalcaba, Ultra PRO's VP of Brand Strategy, "Ultra PRO is the leader of sports and gaming collectible accessories. Whatnot is the leader of community social marketplace. Together we can offer the collectible community something no one else can. Our breaker mat collab is sure to sell out fast on the drop."

The co-branded Ultra PRO x Whatnot Holofoil Breaker Mats will be available for purchase on Whatnot.com and in the Whatnot app while supplies last. Additionally, some of Whatnot's top sellers and influencers will feature the exclusive mat on their breaking shows.

Part of the pre-release promotion will include a video featuring Blake Martinez - former NFL player, Pokémon card king, and popular Whatnot personality. This video will include a behind-the-scenes look at the breaker mat production in Ultra PRO's Commerce, CA headquarters and a sneak peek of the Whatnot x Ultra PRO Holofoil Breaker Mat.

The mats will drop on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST) and will be available in the Whatnot.com and in the Whatnot app on Android or iOS .

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com .

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S., connecting buyers and sellers in real-time across any category – from collectibles like trading cards to comics, fashion, sneakers, and more. Founded by collectors, the platform couples rigorous seller vetting with unmatched buyer protection to create a trusted and welcoming space for people to share their passions with others. Today, Whatnot's top sellers earn up to eight figures annually using the platform. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity, and CapitalG, Whatnot's valuation is $3.7B. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS .

View original content:

SOURCE Ultra PRO International LLC