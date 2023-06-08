BAFFIN KICKS-OFF SOPHOMORE SEASON AS CFL PARTNER WITH NEW CAMPAIGN

BAFFIN EMPLOYEES STAR IN "PASSION UNITES US"

STONEY CREEK, ON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian footwear brand Baffin is proud to step into its second year as the official Boot of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Grey Cup, with the launch of a new campaign, "Passion Unites Us". Developed in partnership with creative agency Elemental®, the campaign was shot in Baffin's Stoney Creek, ON headquarters. It features Baffin employees pridefully showcasing their support of the CFL and its nine teams.

In November 2022, Baffin and the CFL launched a multi-year partnership, making Baffin the Official Boot of the league and the Grey Cup. This partnership merges two Canadian organizations whose fanbases never let the cold Canadian climate stop them from showing up. Baffin launched the partnership with the "Cold Unites Us" campaign, reflecting on Canadians' ability to achieve the extraordinary, whether trekking to the North Pole or cheering on their team during a playoff snowstorm.

While the cold is still a uniting factor, Baffin is taking this sentiment one step further during the launch of the second year of this partnership. Not only does the cold unite Baffin, the CFL and Canadians – passion does too. A passion for sport, a passion for country, a passion for what we do.

The "Passion Unites Us" campaign features Baffin employees from various areas of the operation, from front office staff and the warehouse team to factory line and maintenance crew members. The entirety of Baffin's business is represented by featuring the same people who put their passion behind their work and provide Baffin customers with the products they love. Shown in their natural work role, from driving the forklift through rows of inventory to managing moulding machines, the campaign shifts to these team members showing their CFL team pride, each representing a different team's colours and logos, face paint included.

"I'm inspired every day by the team at Baffin and truly believe that they are what makes this company so special," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "They represent the best of Baffin, and I'm thrilled that they are getting the spotlight they deserve in this campaign. Our team is proud of our partnership with the CFL, but as the campaign states, we're more than just a partner. We're fans first."

Baffin is a family-operated business committed to serving Canadians and manufacturing locally whenever possible. Established in the Hamilton community of Stoney Creek in 1979, Baffin's expertise is drawn from decades of experience and a dedication to supporting and warming Canadians through the coldest and most challenging conditions. Baffin has a longstanding partnership with the local Hamilton CFL team as the official boot of the Tiger-Cats and Tim Hortons Field.

Launching June 8th, alongside the kickoff of the 2023 CFL regular season, the digital ad will be promoted across all owned social media channels by both Baffin and the CFL. You can view the full ad here.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

