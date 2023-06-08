Grubhub and Homewood Suites by Hilton Bring Food Delivery to Guests at U.S. Hotels

On the menu: A seamless experience ordering meals for delivery from Grubhub's network of more than 365,000 restaurants while staying with Homewood Suites

CHICAGO and MCLEAN, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, and Homewood Suites by Hilton, the award-winning extended-stay brand, are taking the guesswork out of ordering a meal while traveling through their latest partnership. The companies will bring off-premises dining options to guests through the Grubhub app at nearly 500 Homewood Suites locations across the country.

Guests at Homewood Suites properties in the United States that don't have on-site dining options will be able to order from local restaurants and convenience stores on Grubhub via geolocation and QR codes around the property that take them directly to the Grubhub Marketplace. For a seamless experience, the hotel location and courier drop-off instructions will automatically populate at checkout. Guests who were a part of a pilot program at select Homewood Suites locations earlier this year noted higher overall satisfaction with their delivery experience — from the speed of delivery to the packaging of the food and options for delivery, including no contact delivery.

"Travel and food go hand-in-hand, and we're excited to work with Hilton to be their go-to meal delivery provider and make it easier for guests to discover new restaurants from the comfort of their room," said Eric Ferguson, chief operations officer at Grubhub. "Whether a guest is craving a meal, wants a quick snack or needs an item they may have forgotten at home, they'll be able to access Grubhub's robust network of restaurants and convenience stores at the touch of a button. From our pilot of this program, we saw that orders from small and mid-sized businesses accounted for more than half of all orders, and we're proud to support local communities and restaurants through this partnership."

"We are delighted to team up with Grubhub as we continue to innovate new ways to enrich the guest experience and enhance the food and beverage offerings available to guests of Homewood Suites by Hilton," said Rick Colling, global head of Homewood Suites. "This distinctive collaboration offers guests access to great local restaurants, helping them feel at home during their stays while exploring local communities through food."

The Grubhub partnership is now available at all participating Homewood Suites hotels across the U.S. Homewood Suites guests that affiliate with their hotel will receive one free month of Grubhub+, Grubhub's loyalty program that provides diners access to unlimited $0 delivery on orders of $12+.

To learn more about Grubhub for hotels, visit here .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton , Hilton's upscale, award-winning, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand, has more than 530 pet-friendly locations across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, with more than 115 properties in the pipeline. Homewood Suites by Hilton offers inviting, generous-sized suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators for guests seeking home-like accommodations when traveling for extended or quick overnight stays. Additional value-driven amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Homewood Suites by Hilton is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. Experience a positive stay at Homewood Suites by Hilton by booking at homewoodsuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/homewoodsuites , and follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Additional fees may apply on Grubhub+ orders. For more details and terms, visit grubhub.com/plus.

