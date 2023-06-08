Linewize Named "Classroom Management Solution of the Year" in the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

This marks the company's second annual win from the prestigious international awards program

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , a division of Qoria and a rapidly growing education technology company, today announced that its Classwize platform has been selected as "Classroom Management Solution of the Year'' in the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. In its fifth year, the program is conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Linewize Logo (PRNewsfoto/Linewize) (PRNewswire)

Linewize provides a comprehensive suite of student digital safety and wellbeing solutions aimed at bringing digital wellness and cyber-safety to students through technology tools. Having received the same accolade in 2022, this win represents Linewize's continued success in advancing its mission to keep students safe at home, school and everywhere in between. Classwize , Linewize's content control and screen visibility platform, provides teachers with screen visibility of all devices in class, including bring-your-own devices and personal devices.

"It's an exciting honor to be recognized again by the esteemed EdTech Breakthrough Awards alongside other industry-leading products and companies," said Harrison Parker, executive vice president of Linewize. "Receiving the 'Classroom Management Solution of the Year' title for the second year in a row is a clear indicator of the effectiveness of our platform, as well as our steadfast commitment to providing tools that keep students safe and on track in today's digital environment."

Designed to keep students safe and on task by making classroom online activity an open book, Classwize includes a simple dashboard that lets teachers see and manage online activity in real-time. It allows teachers to focus their class on a specific website or application, message the class, restrict access to specific sites and apps, reward students for good behavior and more. With its outstanding visibility, granular control, immediate feedback and reward focus, Classwize is tipping the balance of power back to teachers.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 countries throughout the world.

This achievement shortly follows Linewize being named a winner in the 2023 EdTech Awards conducted by EdTech Digest .

To learn more about Classwize, visit www.linewize.com/for-teachers .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

About Linewize

Linewize, a K-12 cyber safety management system, is a division of ASX-traded company Qoria (formerly Family Zone) and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com .

