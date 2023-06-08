Memphis PPE manufacturer Radians empowers four local nonprofits through charitable donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a Memphis-based PPE manufacturer, recently made donations to four Memphis nonprofits, including the Warriors Center, the Carpenter Art Garden, CasaLuz, and Restore Corps.

Warriors Center for Women in Olive Branch, MS, is excited to receive a donation from Radians that will help the long-term recovery center serve women battling homelessness, abuse, addiction, or other challenges. (PRNewswire)

By supporting these organizations, Radians aims to make a positive impact on individuals in the community who are facing poverty, addiction, illnesses, and other challenges. Mike Tutor, CEO of Radians, emphasized the importance of giving back, stating, "Donating to local charities not only strengthens the fabric of our community but also provides hope and healing to those who need it most."

Radians Executive Admin, Paula Willingham, said that this round of donations "was extra special because the charities were chosen from a pool of nonprofits submitted by our employees, giving them a say in whom we choose and making the program more personal."

One of the chosen recipients, the Warriors Center for Women in Olive Branch, MS, is a transformative recovery program located near Radians' Memphis headquarters. "As a neighborly gesture, we are proud to assist the Warriors Center in their battle against homelessness, substance abuse, and other life-controlling issues," added Willingham.

The Carpenter Art Garden, another beneficiary of Radians' Tickets for Charity program, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing the creativity and self-worth of the children in Binghamton through artistic, educational, and vocational programs. CasaLuz aims to prevent and reduce domestic violence and other violent crimes within the Spanish-speaking community while Restore Corps strives to eradicate human trafficking by empowering survivors, equipping communities, and pursuing systemic change.

"Radians firmly believes in fortifying the safety net for Memphians in need," emphasized Tutor. "We are honored to make meaningful contributions to both local and national nonprofits, amplifying their efforts to create positive change."

For more information about Radians, please visit www.radians.com or call 1-877-723-4267.

About Radians:

Radians is a leading PPE manufacturer headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and safety, Radians produces a wide range of personal protective equipment for the industrial, construction, and safety markets, including safety eyewear, high-visibility apparel, hearing protection, hand protection, AR/FR workwear, eyewash systems, cooling/warming products, and more. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company has additional facilities in Reno, NV, Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.Radians.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radians