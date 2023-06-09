Evvy Commemorates Equal Research Day on June 10th to Highlight 30 Years Since Women were Finally Included in US Clinical Research

The holiday, which Evvy created in 2022, is designed to promote inclusive research and raise awareness for the gender health gap

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvy , the female-founded startup on a mission to close the gender health gap, is commemorating its second annual Equal Research Day on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

The gender health gap is rooted in a simple but shocking fact: Women weren't required in U.S. clinical research until June 10, 1993, when Congress passed the NIH Revitalization Act . That's why Evvy created Equal Research Day on June 10th — a day to promote inclusive research, tell our stories, and close the gender health gap.

Tomorrow marks 30 years since this law was passed — but we are far from reaching equal representation in research and reversing the effects of this research gap. To this day, women and people with vaginas are still diagnosed on average 4 years later than men across hundreds of diseases. We are more likely to die from heart attacks, react poorly to prescription drugs, and have our pain and symptoms dismissed by doctors — and that's just the beginning.

"Evvy created Equal Research Day because without equal research there can never be equal care," said Laine Bruzek, CMO and Co-Founder of Evvy. "We stand on the shoulders of advocates and policymakers that helped make 1993 happen, but there is still much to be done to close the gender health gap. We hope Equal Research Day inspires everyone — doctors, educators, lawmakers, researchers, and patients — to work together to build the future of women's health."

On June 7th, Evvy brought together a group of luminaries in NYC to discuss how leaders in every industry can come together to close the gender health gap, including Amy Griffin (Founding Partner of G9 Ventures), Priyanka Jain (Co-Founder & CEO of Evvy), Carolee Lee (Founder and CEO of Women's Health Access Matters), Christina Chang (Executive Deputy Commissioner & Chief Program Officer, NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene), and Dr. Dina Radenkovic (Co-founder and CEO of Gameto).

Evvy is running a share-to-donate campaign across social media platforms throughout June to raise awareness and funds for Women's Health Access Matters (WHAM). They will be matching $1 for every Instagram post or Story that tags @evvy and #EqualResearchDay. Supporters can also purchase exclusive Equal Research Day merchandise , all proceeds from which are donated to WHAM.

For more information about Equal Research Day, visit equalresearchday.com

About Evvy

Evvy is on a mission to close the gender health gap by discovering and leveraging overlooked female biomarkers, starting with the vaginal microbiome. In 2021, Evvy launched the first and only at-home vaginal microbiome test to use metagenomic sequencing to tell you what's up down there, why it matters, and what you can do about it. Insights from their test led to the expansion of Evvy's innovative vaginal health platform, which now brings together state-of-the-art testing, precision care, and proactive tracking to give women and people with vaginas the healthcare they deserve. Through this platform, Evvy is building the real-world datasets necessary to transform our understanding of complex health conditions in the female body.

