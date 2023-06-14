Veteran Software Sales Leader Lou DiFruscio Joins Invicti Security as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ , known for acquiring and combining AppSec market leaders Netsparker and Acunetix, today announced that Lou DiFruscio has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Office (CRO). DiFruscio brings over 25 years of leadership and experience to the dynamically growing AppSec solutions provider and will be accelerating the ongoing expansion and high growth success of the global company in the enterprise, small to medium enterprise, and channel segments.

Previously, Lou served as Chief Revenue Office for SmartBear. Over his eight-year tenure there, he helped drive and lead 400% sales growth.

"Operating in the growing AppSec and API security market gives us an opportunity to expand like few other industries have in the current economic environment," said DiFruscio. "We will continue to build an outstanding sales organization and culture of performance by investing in our people, prioritizing our customers, and bringing to market our leading DAST, IAST, SCA, and API security solutions."

"Lou brings decades of experience and sales excellence to our organization," said Michael George, CEO of Invicti. "His depth of knowledge and track record of building customer-focused, performance-oriented teams will support our success as we continue to up-level our business and support our growing customer base."

After the significant investment in Invicti by Summit Partners in Q4 of 2021, the company has achieved consistent growth and continues to lead AppSec innovation in the enterprise and SME market segments globally. The company recently introduced its new corporate brand to the market at RSAC, along with releasing its annual AppSec Indicator report providing tremendous insights into the latest AppSec and vulnerability trends.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined AppSec leaders Acunetix and Netsparker is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti delivers continuous application security, designed to be reliable for security, practical for development and serve critical compliance requirements. Customers choose Invicti's DAST, SCA and IAST solutions to better secure and ultimately reduce risk across their web applications and APIs. Invicti operates globally with employees in over 11 countries and serves more than 4,000 customer organizations. For more information, visit www.invicti.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

