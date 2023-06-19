International Superstar and Business Mogul Flo Rida's JettSet1 Enterprises and Biom Therapeutics Partner To Bring the First and Only Cannabinoid-Derived, FDA Approved Orphan Status Therapeutic Agent To Treat 'Angelman Syndrome'

International Superstar and Business Mogul Flo Rida's JettSet1 Enterprises and Biom Therapeutics Partner To Bring the First and Only Cannabinoid-Derived, FDA Approved Orphan Status Therapeutic Agent To Treat 'Angelman Syndrome'

MIAMI, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JettSet1 Enterprises (Co-Founders Erik Hicks, George Tabi, M.D., and Tramar Dillard professionally known as Flo Rida) has recently partnered with Biom Therapeutics (Co-Founders Bobban Subhadra, Ph.D, John Allen, and Paul Carney, M.D.).Biom Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company which has an initial focus on rare childhood diseases. Biom Therapeutics has extensively researched Cannabidiol (CBD)-based drugs and their efficacy in specifically treating neurodevelopmental conditions. Biom Therapeutics' patent-pending water-soluble CBD, nano-dispersion, sugar-free, child-friendly formulations improve effectiveness and treatment compliance.

The FDA designated the lead drug candidate, BIO017, the first and only therapeutic agent with orphan drug approval status in March 2021 for the treatment of Angelman Syndrome. Orphan drug status is designed to encourage therapies for rare and serious diseases, through benefits such as seven years of market exclusivity and exemption from FDA application fees. Angelman Syndrome is a rare genetic disease that's considered a 'syndromic' form of the autism spectrum disorder. Currently, there is no cure for Angelman Syndrome nor Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Dr. Tabi of JettSet1 was quoted as saying, "It's also very important to note that Flo Rida's son has autism, so he has a deep and personal interest in bringing additional educational awareness to such ground-breaking scientific breakthroughs across communities around the world affected by these conditions."

