Orkla Extends Relationship with Cognizant

TEANECK, N.J., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has extended its relationship with Orkla, a leading industrial investment company. The scope of activity is brands and consumer-oriented companies. Orkla IT AS will be the legal partner on behalf of Orkla. Cognizant will modernize the delivery model which will gear Orkla IT toward a future operating model that is essential for the business transformation of the companies under the Orkla umbrella. This represents a modern and agile way to deliver IT services, enabling greater capacity and flexibility to manage projects and resources. The enhancement of managed capacity will also enable SAP and infrastructure services to innovate and improve continuously, enabling Orkla IT to be fully aligned to current and future business opportunities.

Cognizant is a long-standing and trusted advisor to Orkla, and the two companies have partnered on several digital transformation projects since 2013, which include ongoing IT support and thought leadership in IT infrastructure, Digital Workplace, SAP, Public Cloud and Security.

"As the digitalization continues to evolve, it is evident that a modern, secure, and agile way of IT deliveries serves our companies and customers. Cognizant has proven yet again that they are the right technology partner for us," said Geir Olav Nistad, CEO, Orkla IT AS. "Together, we have built a solution construct that provides Orkla IT with the flexibility and agility required to address Orkla's business needs built on best practices, efficiency and operational excellence, and committed year-on-year cost savings."

"When businesses transform to cloud-based models they are setting themselves up for a more modern, agile and secure IT infrastructure," said Anne-Sofie Risåsen, Head of Nordics and Baltics, Cognizant. "We are thrilled to be extending our long-standing relationship with Orkla as their trusted advisor by enabling both a transformative cloud migration and enhanced operational IT services. Cognizant's solutions will help Orkla's IT services to be more cost-effective, stable, and meet the wider business needs both now, and in the future."

About Orkla ASA / Orkla IT

Orkla ASA is a leading industrial investment company. Its scope of activity is brands and consumer-oriented companies. At present, Orkla has 12 portfolio companies, 20.500 employees and a total operating revenue of 58,4 BMNOK. Orkla IT is Orkla's own IT company, delivering IT services to the portfolio companies and business units.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

