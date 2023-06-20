BEARABY HUGGET RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS RED DOT 2023 PRODUCT DESIGN AWARD

The global award recognizes the innovative design and quality of Bearaby's sustainable, plant-based, sensory knot pillow.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby, the sustainable home wellness brand dedicated to producing design-forward products for mental, emotional and physical well-being, announces today that Red Dot has awarded its 2023 Product Design Award to the brand for its Hugget knot pillow in the Wellness category. Internationally recognized as one the most prestigious and sought after global design awards, Red Dot identifies the most aesthetically appealing, functional, smart, and innovative products on the market each year – all with the common thread of outstanding design and quality.

Introduced in the Spring of 2022 and available in three sizes, the Hugget is a sensory soothing knot pillow designed for stress relief. The Hugget is made from Bearaby's GOLS-certified Melofoam™, a natural, breathable, fully biodegradable responsive rubber foam created with rubber tree sap. The sap is collected in coconuts and is gently steamed to form a squashy, bouncy foam. Each knot pillow is encased in soft, breathable, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified 100% organic cotton. Like all Bearaby products, the Huggets are free of synthetic plastics and made through a zero-waste, closed-loop manufacturing process. Thanks to their organic, natural materials, they are also fully biodegradable and compostable.

"In introducing the Hugget, my goal was to take the learnings from our bespoke patented weighted blankets and apply the same elements of sustainable, functional home decor as we expanded further into the wellness category," said Bearaby Founder and CEO Dr. Kathrin Hamm. "The Hugget provides comfort in its tactility and composition, with joyful designs that serve as naturally calming stress relievers. We are honored to be a Red Dot 2023 product design winner."

The international Red Dot jury of forty-three design experts praised the Bearaby Hugget as "a high-quality, decorative product with an exemplary production and sustainability concept." Bearaby only uses organic Global Organic Textile Standard/Better Cotton Initiative (GOTS/BCI), Fairtrade International and OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified materials, as the brand is dedicated to creating products that benefit the people who make them as well as those who use them.

