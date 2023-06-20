Leading Carpet and Upholstery Brand Strengthens Franchise Development Program with Accelerated Growth Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise leader Chem-Dry reports strong mid-year growth with high performance marks alongside franchise development. According to Chem-Dry's Franchise Disclosure Document, the Top 25% of franchise territories generated $700,250 in 2022, earning 16.4% more than the previous year*. With 10 franchise openings and eight franchise signings, Chem-Dry is ramping up its development efforts with aim to award 60 total franchises by year-end.

Chem-Dry Reports Strong Performance as QuickStart Program Drives Results

Key to the brand's strong performance is its QuickStart program that helps new owners get the training and support they need for equipment and back-office operations, and move from onboarding and training to revenue generation in weeks, as they build their business. Since launching the program in 2017, annual revenues have more than doubled in that timeframe, a testament to the focused support provided. With a low-cost investment, the revenue potential continues to drive prospects to the franchise opportunity.

Since its launch in 1977, Chem-Dry has become the recognized market leader by building a robust network of 1,800 franchises across the country, serving more than 40,000 homes and businesses weekly across 55 countries.

Chem-Dry recently celebrated its 45th anniversary and shows no signs of slowing down. With the $5 billion carpet cleaning industry expected to increase 1.5% in 2023, Chem-Dry is poised to continue its market leadership and growth. The leadership team continues to work tirelessly to keep franchisees ahead of the curve by providing innovative, personalized, high-quality, professional care that delivers on its commitment to make spaces cleaner and healthier.

"At Chem-Dry, we place significant value not only in our high expectations for quality performance from our franchisees, but the high expectations we place on ourselves at the corporate level, as a franchisor," said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. "The dedication and commitment of our new leadership team members have been instrumental in fueling our expansion efforts and overall performance. With over four decades of market leadership, we remain focused on providing innovative, personalized, high-quality care to make spaces cleaner and healthier."

Chem-Dry creates cleaner, healthier indoor environments with its proprietary equipment and solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces, such as wood, tile and vinyl. In further testing of its processes, a study conducted by a leading independent laboratory concluded that the Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning method removes an average of 98% of common household allergens from carpets and upholstery. Chem-Dry has a national partnership with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), working to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of indoor air quality in maintaining the health and safety of homes and businesses.

Most recently, the brand was recognized for the second year in a row by Global Franchise Magazine as the Best Property Maintenance Franchise , validating the premier status of the brand. It recognizes Chem-Dry for what it does best, which is supporting its franchisees while also making homes and workplaces cleaner, healthier and safer. Additionally, Chem-Dry was one of the Top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Chem-Dry ranked on this prestigious list for its outstanding performance in unit growth, financial strength and stability, and overall brand power.

To meet the growing demand for its innovative services, Chem-Dry is actively seeking community-minded entrepreneurs to join the company's mission of delivering safer, healthier spaces across the globe. Territories are available in prime markets nationwide. Chem-Dry is an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category, that offers its franchise network world-class training and support.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, call 877-450-4874 or visit chemdryfranchise.com.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 40,000 homes and businesses a week worldwide. Its green-certified core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. Chem-Dry is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of 13 residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is the world's largest residential and commercial services franchise group based on geographic footprint and number of units. The privately held, multi-concept franchise system is a division of BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest disaster restoration company. For over a decade, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include: 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Chem-Dry & Upholstery Cleaning, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ International, HOODZ International, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, Safer Home Services, WINMAR, 1-800 BOARD UP, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, please visit https://belforfranchisegroup.com/.

* This information appears in Item 19 of our current FDD – please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

Media Contact: Kelly Hammond, KHammond@fishmanpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Chem-Dry