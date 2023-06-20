The Doctors Company Awarded a Great Place to Work Certification™

NAPA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is pleased to announce the company is Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® in 2023. This is the second time the company has received this prestigious designation.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors required for market-leading revenue, employee retention, and innovation. The Trust Index Survey™, administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, and a summary of The Doctors Company scores includes:

92% said when they joined The Doctors Company, they were made to feel welcome.

90% said The Doctors Company management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

90% perceive that management promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination, and is committed to ensuring fair appeals.

"Promoting a people-focused culture is a fundamental part of our talent strategy," explained Rachel Nelson, Vice President of Human Resources for The Doctors Company. "We intentionally and regularly seek employee feedback—inviting every voice to be heard as we continue our ongoing efforts to improve the employee experience."

"Our company culture is a top priority, and this certification is a testament to the mission-based work environment created by our people," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. Our commitment to the employee experience enhances our dedication to serving the medical profession, as Dr. Anderson affirmed: "Healthcare is changing rapidly, and we are anchored in purpose and driven to serve."

The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group, the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group is composed of The Doctors Company, Healthcare Risk Advisors, TDC Specialty Underwriters, and Medical Advantage. Healthcare Risk Advisors and TDC Specialty Underwriters are also Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® for 2023; Medical Advantage has again been named one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

