Pluralsight One Partners with Apprenti to Tackle the Technology Opportunity Gap through Apprenticeships

Apprenti will leverage Pluralsight's technology learning platform to accelerate technology skills development of apprenticeship participants

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced that its social impact organization, Pluralsight One , has partnered with Apprenti , a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, to address the opportunity gap for underrepresented populations by building technology skills that create pathways to professional employment. Together, the organizations will identify, train and place talent from non-traditional backgrounds into technology careers through apprenticeship programs supporting in-demand roles such as cloud and software development.

There is a deepening tech skills shortage in the global workforce and the impact of not having enough technically skilled workers is being felt across every industry. In 2022 alone, more than 900,000 tech positions were left unfilled. This skills shortage creates an equity problem for the many people that have talent and motivation but lack opportunity, and causes challenges for companies that have open opportunities but lack candidates with the skills to fill them. Pluralsight One's partnership with Apprenti addresses these problems head on, eliminating the barriers commonly faced by underrepresented individuals who are interested in tech, while giving employers access to a wider, more diverse talent base.

"As the demand for technology skills intensifies, apprenticeships offer an effective solution to bridge the tech talent gap and foster diversity in the workforce," said Christopher Oliver, Executive Vice President of Channels and Services at Pluralsight. "Our partnership with Apprenti will ensure apprenticeship participants have an opportunity to develop and grow their technology skills and capabilities through hands-on and domain-specific technology learning experiences, particularly in areas that will be crucial to future innovation. We are honored to play a part in helping individuals open doors to new career paths and opportunities that have the potential to make a great impact on their futures."

Apprenti bridges tech talent and diversity gaps by adapting the time-tested model of apprenticeship to meet evolving workforce needs. Alongside Pluralsight One's mission to unlock opportunity for the underrepresented through technology learning solutions, the two organizations are well-positioned to help participants flourish in their apprenticeships, move into full-time employment and build their careers. Cohort members begin their learning journeys with an 8-to-19 week hands-on, instructor-led academy through the Pluralsight Skills platform. Pluralsight's curriculum, which meets the Department of Labor apprenticeship standards, provides existing and future employees with the highest quality technology learning experiences while building a skilled pipeline of diverse technical talent. The cost of the instructor-led training will be covered by Apprenti via the Good Jobs Challenge Grant from the Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration.

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with Pluralsight One to tackle the opportunity gap and workforce shortage in the technology industry," said Jennifer Carlson, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Apprenti. "By harnessing our combined expertise and resources, we will provide apprentices with the necessary training and support needed to thrive in their careers, while fostering a more inclusive and diverse tech industry."

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About Apprenti

Apprenti , a 501(c)3 non-profit, delivers registered apprenticeship programs to bridge the tech talent and diversity gaps. By adapting the time-tested model of apprenticeship, Apprenti helps employers meet evolving workforce needs and trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups including women, people of color, veterans, and people with disabilities. Apprenti's programs are industry recognized and federally approved for employers with tech talent needs across the United States. For more information on how to apply, donate, or become a hiring partner, please visit www.ApprentiCareers.org .

