Consumers Turn to The Food Renegades to Become the Ultimate Grill Masters

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Renegades, a division of CelebExperts, LLC represents the largest group of food creators across social media in the grilling, tailgating and homegating space. These influencers are ready to heat up your next campaign with expertise and personality. With the two biggest holidays of the Summer fast approaching (the 4th of July and Labor Day), consumers are searching for easy-to-replicate recipes, grilling content, and tools to turn their backyard into the ultimate setup for a barbeque. They are turning to the Food Renegades to find them.

Whether it's looking for summer grilling food, the perfect seasonings, a new grill, or smaller equipment such as a spatula, tongs, or grill brush, the rush for grilling products is hotter than ever.

Meet The Food Renegades Master Grillers:

Jack Mancuso (@chefcuso) - 5.4 Million+ Followers Tailgate and Outdoor Cooking

The self-titled "CEO of Steak," Cuso has mastered the art of grilling and outdoor cooking content. His grilling abilities have landed him deals with Traeger, Hellman's, NBA, the Buffalo Bills, and the NFL. He was even a part of the NFL's Super Bowl Tailgate on TikTok. Most recently, Jack has partnered with the MLB as a part of their 2023 MLB Creator Class, in which he is traveling around various ballparks trying each ballpark's favorite food before making his own version of the recipe. Jack also starred in a national TV commercial during Sunday night football last season, in which he created the ultimate tailgating recipe with an NFL legend.

Matt Groark (@groarkboysbbq) - 4.2 Million+ Followers BBQ Master, Teacher, and TV Star

A Health and Physical Education Teacher by day, Matt Groark is the owner of a small business – Groark Boys BBQ. Over the past few years, Matt's cooked up pulled pork, brisket, and mac and cheese, leading him to donate over $30,000 to a host of charities and give back to community organizations. Spreading his passion for giving back through BBQ has only been surmounted by Matt's love of being a husband to his beautiful wife, Kristin, and dad to his boys, Aidric and Nash! Most recently, Matt was on season 2 of Fox's Next Level Chef.

Darryl Postelnick (@cookingwithdarryl) - 3 Million+ Followers America's Dad, Backyard Grilling Connoisseur, and Tailgating Extraordinaire

TikTok started as a hobby for Darryl and his 13-year-old daughter to pass the time while two of his oldest children were away at college. He quickly blew up, becoming a sensation on food TikTok. The former Microsoft Executive turned cook is a family man specializing in delicious meals whether it be steak, seafood, or breakfast burritos. He has been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show for his "Must Watch" cooking show, as well as Chicago's Today Show on NBC.

Chef Genevieve Lamonaca (@chefgenevieve) - 2.4 Million+ Followers High End Celebrity Chef and Owner of one of Vegas's Hottest Catering Companies, Finesse Catering

Chef Genevieve has professional culinary training coupled with a background as a certified personal trainer and a Nutrition and Wellness Specialist through Canadian Fitness Professionals. Genevieve worked as a high-profile private chef before starting her highly successful and top-rated Las Vegas catering Company.

In the luxury market, Finesse Catering specializes in all kinds of foods. It serves high-profile clients such as Rolls Royce, Toll Brothers, Bentley, Nordstrom, Ferrari, MGM Entertainment, Maserati, Maverick Helicopters, Zo Skin Health Care, and H&M. Her meat videos continue to go viral whether it's beef Wellington, wagyu, or even 24-carat gold steak bites topped with caviar, as her audience continually engages very highly with this form of content.

Trazia Rae (@traziarae) - 2.3 Million+ Followers - Trackside Grilling and Farm-to-Table Cooking

Trazia's unique content ties comfort food with her passions outside cooking, such as gardening, thrifting, and DIY. Being the star of Trackside With Trazia, her grilling content performs incredibly well and appeals to those looking for creative tailgating and outdoor cooking recipes.

Trazia's husband, Josh William, drives in several of the NASCAR racing series. This dynamic duo of speed and food has decided the best way to stay together is to be together. Trazia and Josh have purchased an RV and now will get an opportunity to share some of Trazia's finest cooking tips and recipes at your local short tracks to the big stage at select NASCAR events.

Jason Ortynski(@jortskitchen) - 1.3 Million Followers - High-end Video Content and Mouth Watering Bites

Jorts Kitchen quickly amassed over 1 million followers across social media in under a year through his creative twists on delicious meals and ultra-high quality content. Getting bored of all the same old recipes and barbecues that people make, Jorts Kitchen sets out to prove that there are recipes that have not been invented yet. It is Jason's mission to inspire people that they can get creative with food and come up with something that has never been tasted before. The combination of mouth-watering recipes and exceptional camera work results in incredible engagement from his audience.

Representing the top grilling accounts on social media, The Food Renegades have worked with hundreds of brands in the grilling space ranging from startups to industry leaders. The President of The Food Renegades, Christina Brennan, has participated in some of the top grilling campaigns on social media and is grateful for the opportunity to work with such amazing creators.

"The Food Renegades continue to produce the most engaging and ROI-driving campaign. From expert chefs to your backyard BBQ Pitmasters, there is a creator for every brand ready to cook up incredible content for both start-up and emerging brands," Brennan says, "I am honored to work with these creators who care so much about their community and what they do making them the best in the business."

