Wellness Pet Selects Professional Hockey Player Charlie Coyle this Offseason as "Hometown Treat Officer"

With golden retrievers Bodie and Gracie by his side, Coyle shares tips on how he treats his furry friends and encourages a shared wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle.

TEWKSBURY, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, has named professional hockey player and Boston's favorite forward Charlie Coyle as Hometown Treat Officer this offseason, promoting a life of shared wellbeing for pets and their parents with high-quality food, treats and supplements. As Hometown Treat Officer, Charlie, alongside his two golden retrievers, Bodie and Gracie, is helping pet parents achieve mutual wellbeing with their pets during any season with key tips on healthy habits and making the most out of time together.

"At Wellness Pet, we recognize pet parents' desire to support their pet's unique needs with high-quality food and treats, but also the need for time well spent together," said Wellness Pet Company CMO Clark Reinhard. "As a Massachusetts-based company, we're proud to be partnering with beloved local athlete and pet parent Charlie Coyle, who embodies our mission of treating pets well and helping pets and their families share a happier, healthier life together."

As part of the partnership, Charlie shares tips for pet parents as they continue to 'treat' their pets this summer with healthy habits, activities and quality time:

Dogs make great defensemen: Staying active with your dog doesn't have to mean a long workout or walk. Getting your pets involved in your favorite exercises is a fun way to stay happier and healthier together. When I'm practicing my stick handling, Bodie and Gracie make great defenders, but I usually manage to dangle past them. (Plus, they chirp me a lot less than players on the ice do.)



Keep dogs cool, even off the ice: Whether we're enjoying our daily walk or playing outside, it's important to keep the dogs hydrated and energized, especially as the weather warms up. We like to bring portable water bowls and treats for a quick energy boost while we're staying active together.



There's no such thing as the offseason with your pets: As an athlete, I recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy routine for myself and my dogs. We get outside three to five times a day for a quick walk or to play at the park and try our best to serve their meals around the same time each day. It keeps them happy and healthy, which certainly makes our time spent together that much better.

"I'm proud to be known as a Boston athlete on the ice, but I'm also a proud pet parent outside the rink. This partnership with Wellness Pet Company as Hometown Treat Officer means a tremendous amount to me as dog dad to Bodie and Gracie, who are a true part of our growing family," said Charlie Coyle. "Whether we're serving Bodie and Gracie their dinner, getting outside together or enjoying down time before team travel, I'm always making sure we treat them well to ensure a longer and happier life together."

To learn more about the products mentioned or to find an authorized retailer, visit https://www.wellnesspetfood.com/.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram , TikTok, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

